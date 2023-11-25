Eddie Bauer
"Eddie Bauer changed its logo because Gen Z doesn’t read cursive" (Fast Company, Oct. 6, 2023)
Sigh!
Chips Mackinolty said,
November 25, 2023 @ 2:02 am
The demise of cursive, over time, has been going for a lot longer than the advent of so-called Gen Z. As a kid in Australia in the 1960s we were bludgeoned into a "modern cursive"–a substantially simpler version of what we called "running writing". And of course, at the time, the world of Letraset was introduced which radically changed the capacity of any of us to access a variety of serif and sans serif types. And Letraset was hopeless in terms of mimicking classic, old style cursive. And with access to computer driven typefaces, it is little wonder that old style cursive has seen its day