Storefront in Taichung, Taiwan:

The Chinese characters say:

Mǎkě xiānshēng

馬可先生

Mr. Mark

Reminds me of Mr. Brown Coffee and Beard Papa's Cream Puffs.

[in honor of Mark Swofford, my long-term collaborator on Sino-Platonic Papers, and in gratitude to Mark Metcalf, who sent in the above photograph, as well as many other items that became Language Log posts]

