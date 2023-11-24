Mr. Mark
Storefront in Taichung, Taiwan:
The Chinese characters say:
Mǎkě xiānshēng
馬可先生
Mr. Mark
Reminds me of Mr. Brown Coffee and Beard Papa's Cream Puffs.
[in honor of Mark Swofford, my long-term collaborator on Sino-Platonic Papers, and in gratitude to Mark Metcalf, who sent in the above photograph, as well as many other items that became Language Log posts]
Jonathan Lundell said,
November 25, 2023 @ 12:16 am
Off topic, “old man having a white, fluffy beard for a logo” is a curious garden-path phrase.