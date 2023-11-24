« previous post | next post »

From Charles Belov:

Sending along a photo from a videodisc cover I encountered in a little free library.

The Chinese title 幸福来敲门 is translated into English as "Come The Felicity The Door".

xìngfú lái qiāo mén

幸福来敲门

"Happiness comes knocking at the door"

The syntax of the English on the videodisc cover is completely off the wall. But two of the major online translators are also inexplicable: Google Translate and Baidu Fanyi both have "The Pursuit of Happiness". Bing Translator and DeepL both get the idea that it is happiness coming to knock on one's door.

