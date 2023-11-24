« previous post |

Klaus Nuber, who four years ago sent us this amusing post, "Restaurant logo with a dingus" (5/29/19), has contributed another droll Anekdote.

The following article is in today's Süddeutsche Zeitung, "Kannste knicken?"* (11/23/23) — herewith the second anecdote of three from all over the world:

*VHM: The meaning of the article title escapes me — can you fold / bend [it]?

Mitten in … Zhejiang

Weiter weg geht es kaum von der Großstadt Peking: Neun Stunden mit dem Zug, dann eine lange Autofahrt die Täler entlang, jetzt ist der Hunger groß. Im Restaurant? Keine Karte, bestellt werden kann, was im Kühlschrank liegt. Ein paar Karotten, zwei Kartoffeln, ein platt gedrückter Tintenfisch. Kommt sofort! Dafür um die Ecke, kaum zu glauben, ein Café! Draußen das ländliche China mit seinen Reisfeldern und Kohlelastern, drinnen brummt die Espresso-Maschine. Der lang ersehnte Schluck, aber was ist das? Der Kaffee – eiskalt! Vorsichtige Frage an den Barista, ob es den auch in heiß gäbe? Sein Blick zunächst: totale Entgeisterung, dann folgt schallendes Gelächter. "Diese Ausländer!", ruft er und alle gucken. "Hört mal her. Jetzt trinken die ihren Kaffee auch noch wie Tee!" So was Amüsantes haben die Menschen hier schon lange nicht mehr gehört. Lea Sahay

Here's a fairly ok translation by GT:

In the middle of… Zhejiang

It's hard to get further away from the big city of Beijing: nine hours by train, then a long car ride along the valleys, now you're hungry. In the restaurant? No menu, you can order whatever is in the fridge. A few carrots, two potatoes, a flattened squid. Come immediately! But around the corner, it's hard to believe, there's a café! Outside rural China with its rice fields and coal trucks, inside the espresso machine is humming. The long-awaited sip, but what is it? The coffee – ice cold! Careful question to the barista as to whether it was also available hot? His look at first: total astonishment, followed by a burst of laughter. “These foreigners!” he shouts and everyone looks. "Listen. Now they drink their coffee like tea!" People here haven't heard anything so amusing for a long time. Lea Sahay

(Courtesy of Klaus)

Etymology

From Ancient Greek ἀνέκδοτος (anékdotos), from ἀν- (an-, “not, un-”) + ἔκδοτος (ékdotos, “published”), from ἐκδίδωμι (ekdídōmi, “I publish”), from ἐκ- (ek-, “out”) + δίδωμι (dídōmi, “I give”). (Wiktionary)

—–

1670s, "secret or private stories," from French anecdote (17c.) or directly from Medieval Latin anecdota, from Greek anekdota "things unpublished," neuter plural of anekdotos, from an- "not" (see an- (1)) + ekdotos "published," from ek- "out" (see ex-) + didonai "to give" (from PIE root *do- "to give").

Procopius' 6c. Anecdota, unpublished memoirs of Emperor Justinian full of court gossip, gave the word a sense of "revelation of secrets," which decayed in English to "brief, amusing story" (1761). (Etymonline)

—–

Perhaps we should bear this heritage in mind when we cite anecdotal evidence.

Selected reading

And countless other posts about our two favorite sobrietous beverages.

Permalink