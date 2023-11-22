Rebuttal depth and the mainvisionist dogstream
As is so often true, xkcd points to an important topic so far ignored by linguists:
Mouseover title: "The mainstream dogma sparked a wave of dogmatic revisionism, and this revisionist mainstream dogmatism has now given way to a more rematic mainvisionist dogstream."
As is generally true for discourse analysis, rebuttal depth is a concept that transcends sentence boundaries, and may be a more general graph structure rather than a tree…
And of course there's a tendency for all areas of study to descend into an ever-narrower spiral of points and counterpoints.
John Baker said,
November 22, 2023 @ 10:53 am
“Rematic”?
KeithB said,
November 22, 2023 @ 11:49 am
Which creationists use to their advantage. Every time someone comes up with an observation that makes us "rethink evolution", creationists say, "Aha! How can you say that Evolution is settled science if it is changing all the time?" Even though this observation is some small change in a small corner of the Evolutionary big picture.