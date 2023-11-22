« previous post | next post »

As is so often true, xkcd points to an important topic so far ignored by linguists:

Mouseover title: "The mainstream dogma sparked a wave of dogmatic revisionism, and this revisionist mainstream dogmatism has now given way to a more rematic mainvisionist dogstream."

As is generally true for discourse analysis, rebuttal depth is a concept that transcends sentence boundaries, and may be a more general graph structure rather than a tree…

And of course there's a tendency for all areas of study to descend into an ever-narrower spiral of points and counterpoints.

