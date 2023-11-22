« previous post |

In the first comment to this post on a Northeastern topolectal word for kohlrabi, "piě-le 丿了" (cf. MSM piělán 苤蓝), Jenny Chu astutely asked whether the second syllable is related to the Chinese word for the color blue, lán 藍 (also "indigo", for which see below).

That sent me scurrying, since — although I was vaguely aware of a secondary meaning besides "indigo, blue" of "cabbage" for lán 藍 — I could not recall ever hearing any convincing / satisfying explanation for what the relation between these two meanings is.

Some early Chinese authors and commentators do assert that the leaves of cruciferous vegetables (Brassicaceae, colloquially called cole crops in North America) are referred to as lán 藍 due to their color. However, because of my background knowledge of words for cabbage, kale, etc. in many other languages, I did not find that a satisfying explanation. So I decided to dig deeper into the mystery of the dual identity of lán 藍: indigo and cabbage.

I believe that what I came up with will illuminate the conundrum.

If you look under Brassica at the bottom of the Chinese Wikipedia article on piělán 苤蓝 ("kohlrabi"), you will see that, in the rows for B. oleracea and qítā 其他 ("others"), many varieties are called this or that "lán 藍" in Chinese. That includes the extremely common jièlán / gàilán (Cant. gaai3 laam4) 芥藍 / 芥蓝 ("kailan; Chinese kale"); cf. Persian کلم‎ (kalam, “cabbage”). From Middle Persian *kalamb, from Ancient Greek κράμβη (krámbē, “cabbage”).

Cf. Latin caulis ("stalk, stem; stem of a cabbage"):

From Proto-Indo-European *keh₂ulis. Cognate with Sanskrit कुल्या (kulyā), Ancient Greek καυλός (kaulós, “stem”) and Latvian kauls (“bone”).

(source)

Still more pertinent is the list of Brassica species listed here in Chinese:

白花甘蓝 Brassica oleracea var. albiflora Kuntz.

Kuntz. 結球甘藍（Cabbage），包括高麗菜、皺葉甘藍、普通甘藍、紫甘藍。

球莖甘藍（Kohlrabi），即苤藍。

抱子甘藍（Brussels sprout）。

花椰菜（Cauliflower）。

青花菜（Broccoli）。

羽衣甘藍（Kale），包括菜用及觀賞用。

芥藍（Chinese kale）。

It is apparent that the canonical form of the genus term is gānlán 甘藍 (Middle Sinitic kamlam).

Attestation of ganlan 甘藍:

The word was recorded in the late-11th-century book on medicinal plants 《證類本草》 by Tang Shenwei, quoting from the 9th-century book 《食醫心鏡》, now lost.

What this boils down to is that there is no cognate or semantic relationship between lán 藍 meaning "blue; indigo" and lán 藍 meaning "Brassica; kale". The former (I.) may be derived from a Proto-Sino-Tibetan root:

I.

From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *g-ram (“indigo”); cognate with Lepcha (ryom), Mru (charam), Tibetan རམས (rams, “indigo”) (STEDT; Schuessler, 2007; Hill, 2019). However, Laufer (1916) considers the Tibetan word to be borrowed from Chinese.

Schuessler (2007) considers this an areal word, possibly from Southeast Asia; cf. Proto-Malayo-Polynesian *taʀum (“indigo plant and dye”) (> Malay tarum).

Descendants

Others:–

(Wiktionary — with some slight modifications)

The latter (II.) appears to have been borrowed from a Persian < Greek word, with descendants in many Iranian and Turkish languages:

II.

Tajik: карам ( karam ) , калам ( kalam ) → Azerbaijani: kələm → Kurdish: Northern Kurdish: kelem Central Kurdish: کەلەرم ( kelerm ) → Kyrgyz: керем ( kerem ) → Ottoman Turkish: كلم ( kelem ) Turkish: kelem → Uzbek: karam



(Wiktionary)

So far as I know this post is the first place where the true nature of this bifurcation of lán 藍 ("indigo, blue") + Brassica" has been pointed out.

Selected reading

This study describes the analysis of dyes from three textile specimens associated with human remains found in the Chehrabad salt mine in northwestern Iran dating to 2000 ± 400 years BP. They are unique for this part of the world not only because of their age, but because they represent textiles used by common people (salt miners) as opposed to funerary garments of the wealthy. Samples of yarns from these specimens were extracted and analyzed by high performance liquid chromatography with diode array and mass spectrometric detection. The red dye was obtained from madder (specifically Rubia tinctorum L.), and the blue was from an indigo plant, probably woad (Isatis tinctoria L.), both of which are known in Iran.

Wouldn't you know, woad is a a flowering plant in the family Brassicaceae!

Permalink