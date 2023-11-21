« previous post |

This is a followup to "Japanese words that are dying out: focus on diabetes" (11/21/23). Because it's history of science / medicine for specialists and too technical for the majority of readers, I will not provide transcriptions for all but a few of the most common terms.

[The following is a guest post from Nathan Hopson]

Google doesn't have data for a Japanese ngram search, but here are the oldest results from searches of the National Diet Library (NDL) and the Asahi and Yomiuri newspapers:

NDL

Translated by 森鼻宗次 (Morihana Sōji).

Original authors listed as:

ゼオルヂービウード (George B. Wood)



ヘンリーハルツホールン (Henry Hartshorne)

Looks like the original text of this book was Wood's, selected and edited by Hartshorne? Wood and Harsthorne were both very prolific, and I can't easily tell which text has been translated.

Asahi 1880.05.14 一昨日中の島の府立……（糖尿病研究でウサギ使う）

Yomiuri

1887.03.12 医科大学卒業生の高安右人が糖尿病と眼病の関係を研究のため大学院に入学

However, I did a little more digging. Something didn't feel right. And here, as they say, is where shit got real. According to an article in the journal 糖尿病 (makes sense): Before being translated as 糖尿病, diabetes mellitus was called 尿崩 at least as far back as a 1792 text called 西説内科撰要, which used the term to translate the Latin "urinae profluvium," i.e., diabetes. The text was a translation and/or summary (I can't tell in the time I have) of Ezuiverde geneeskonst, of Kort onderwys der meeste inwendige Ziekten (the subtitle of which I take to mean something like "A short lecture on most internal diseases"). The same 2005 medical journal article asserts that it was not until 1857 that we see 蜜尿 and 1876 that we have the first extant example of 糖尿病 in 検尿必携. However, you'll note that I was able to find it earlier than that, in Morihana's text, which means either: 1. The article is wrong? 2. I'm fundamentally misunderstanding something? I don't think it's #2: * I double-checked the date ( 明治６ = 1873 * I quintuple-checked the kanji ( seventh line here If it's #1, perhaps I've made an important discovery? If you think I'm not losing my mind, I'm actually going to email the Japan Diabetes Association, the publisher of Diabetes. Thoughts?

Forgot to mention that the Chinese term xiāokě 消渇 was used from around the 10th century, and in addition to the now-standard 糖尿病, there were multiple translations in the mid-19th century, including:

甘血

糖血病

葡萄糖尿

The term was standardized in 1907.

Afterword by VHM

The Chinese Ngram chart for "tángniàobìng 糖尿病/醣尿病 "Japanese words that are dying out: focus on diabetes" (11/21/23) supports my supposition that the East Asian word for "sugar-urine-sickness" is fairly recent, with 0% frequency before 1897, a tiny bump (about 0.000025%) at 1900, then back to 0% until 1934 when it went up to 0.000035%, then up to around 0.000100% around 1955, a precipitous rise to more than 0.000300% just after 1908, a slide down to a trough of about half that circa 1990, then another very steep rise to 0.0005985252 in 2006.

[Thanks to Mark Swofford]

