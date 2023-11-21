BoJo bamboozled
From Philip Taylor:
The British media were flooded yesterday with reports that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been “bamboozled” by scientific evidence presented during the Covid-19 pandemic. My understanding of "bamboozle" has always been that deception must be involved, and this is borne out by the OED, but there was clearly no deception in this case (other than, perhaps, self-deception, in that BoJo may well have convinced himself that he did understand the scientific evidence, when he clearly did not), so why did Sir Patrick Valance, then Chief Scientific Advisor to HMG, record in his diary that “the Prime Minister was at times ‘bamboozled’” ?
In the past, just watching or listening to BoJo talk, I was almost always under the impression that he was bamboozled ("confused; frustrated; perplexed"). The primary definition of the word is "To con, defraud, trick, to make a fool of, to humbug or impose on someone".
Etymology
Derivative of 17th-century vernacular bam (“to trick, to con”), which is a derivative of bam in noun use (fraudster, cheat). Possibly from French embobiner
"to cheat, trick, swindle," 1703, originally a slang or cant word, of unknown origin. Perhaps Scottish from bombaze, bumbaze "confound, perplex," or related to bombast, or related to French embabouiner "to make a fool (literally 'baboon') of." Wedgwood suggests Italian bambolo, bamboccio, bambocciolo "a young babe," extended by metonymy to mean "an old dotard or babish gull." Related: Bamboozled; bamboozler; bamboozling. As a noun from 1703.
J.W. Brewer said,
November 21, 2023 @ 5:19 pm
Wiktionary recognizes a second sense of "bamboozle" as meaning "to confuse, frustrate or perplex" (in each case presumably without the malign deceptive intent thought to be part of the core sense of "bamboozle"). Perhaps significantly, the example it gives is a UK media one, a 2021 BBC Sport story on a soccer game between the national teams of Scotland and the Faroe Islands which states that the Scottish defense (defence?) was "bamboozled by a flurry of Faroese raids, at least one of which should have delivered a goal." I assume in context this does not mean actively deceptive play by the Faroese (I assume there's some soccer equivalent to the ice hockey stratagem of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deke_(ice_hockey)?), but just befuddlement on the part of the Scots.
Consider also by way of parallel the title of Nassim Nicholas Taleb's book "Fooled by Randomness." It's not unidiomatic to speak of someone having been "fooled" when the "fooler" in the situation is not a human moral agent who can be thought blameworthy. You can call it a form of self-deceit but that seems a bit of handwaving – it's just conceptual pareidolia, with the imperfect human mind thinking it sees a meaningful pattern that doesn't actually objectively exist in the external world. The source(s) of the misinterpreted sensory perceptions that are inaccurately perceived as meaning something they don't did not themselves have any malign intent. Taleb could maybe had titled his book "Bamboozled by Randomness" had we wanted a title in a somewhat different register.
Adam said,
November 21, 2023 @ 5:32 pm
I definitely agree with there being two versions – a transitive version, in which one person is bamboozling another (strongly implying the intent is to con), and an intransitive verb, in which a person is simply bamboozled (extremely confused; believing incorrect things regardless of whether the source of the incorrect belief was a lie or not.)