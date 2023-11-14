Beer Battle Bowls

Mark Metcalf had lunch with his in-laws at a great Cantonese restaurant in Taichung, Taiwan.  They shared a bottle of Táiwān píjiǔ 台灣啤酒 ("Taiwan beer") and were given chilled “Hong Kong style” battle bowls – emblazoned with zhàndòu wǎn 戰鬥碗 ("battle bowl") on the side and with shēng 勝 ("victory") on the inside bottom –  to drink it. Neither Mark nor his son had seen such a bowl before, but according to the owner it’s a Hong Kong thing.

Apparently you can buy them for \$NT6 each online or \$US70 (including postage) for a set of four from Amazon.

Here’s what they look like:


(source)
Chinese Traditional Way of Drinking Beer – From the Bowl

2 Comments »

  1. Andy Stow said,

    November 14, 2023 @ 1:12 pm

    I was given a bowl like this to drink my Snow Beer from in Wuxi, China.

  2. Peter B. Golden said,

    November 14, 2023 @ 1:37 pm

    Actually, it looks quite elegant. In my grandfather's native Belarus', "harelka" (the local term for vodka) was bought in buckets and consumed therefrom. Bottles and glasses were for "high class" folks.

