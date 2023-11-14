« previous post |

Mark Metcalf had lunch with his in-laws at a great Cantonese restaurant in Taichung, Taiwan. They shared a bottle of Táiwān píjiǔ 台灣啤酒 ("Taiwan beer") and were given chilled “Hong Kong style” battle bowls – emblazoned with zhàndòu wǎn 戰鬥碗 ("battle bowl") on the side and with shēng 勝 ("victory") on the inside bottom – to drink it. Neither Mark nor his son had seen such a bowl before, but according to the owner it’s a Hong Kong thing.

Apparently you can buy them for \$NT6 each online or \$US70 (including postage) for a set of four from Amazon.

Here’s what they look like:



(source)

Chinese Traditional Way of Drinking Beer – From the Bowl

