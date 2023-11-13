Coercive Chinese censorship against Thailand

November 13, 2023 @ 2:52 pm · Filed by under Censorship, Second language

« previous post |

"Hurting the feelings of the Chinese people", part 572

From AntC:

Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Taiwan's Foreign Minister, just gave an interview on Thai TV. I thought it a very sober assessment of the current situations (worldwide).  See Taiwan News article here
 
Thai TV posted it on Youtube; PRC immediately claimed it "harmed China’s interests and hurt the Chinese people’s feelings." So it got taken down. It has been archived at Wayback — but I don't know how long it will survive there.
 
I'm totally impressed with Wu's command of English — especially given how carefully he has to tread. And of course President Tsai Ing-wen is equally capable.

Watch the Wayback archived interview while you still can.  The PRC will stop at nothing to prevent Taiwan from having a voice.

 

Selected readings

November 13, 2023 @ 2:52 pm · Filed by under Censorship, Second language


1 Comment »

  1. Victor Mair said,

    November 13, 2023 @ 3:02 pm

    BTW, China will be deploying its police in Thailand, as they have previously done in various European countries.

    "Chinese police to patrol in Thailand to boost tourist confidence:

    In a bid to boost the confidence of Chinese tourists, Thai authorities have decided to let Chinese police officers participate in patrols in several tourist cities in the kingdom."

    https://www.nationthailand.com/blogs/thailand/policies/40032786

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment