Coercive Chinese censorship against Thailand
"Hurting the feelings of the Chinese people", part 572
From AntC:
Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Taiwan's Foreign Minister, just gave an interview on Thai TV. I thought it a very sober assessment of the current situations (worldwide). See Taiwan News article here.
Thai TV posted it on Youtube; PRC immediately claimed it "harmed China’s interests and hurt the Chinese people’s feelings." So it got taken down. It has been archived at Wayback — but I don't know how long it will survive there.
I'm totally impressed with Wu's command of English — especially given how carefully he has to tread. And of course President Tsai Ing-wen is equally capable.
Watch the Wayback archived interview while you still can. The PRC will stop at nothing to prevent Taiwan from having a voice.
Victor Mair said,
November 13, 2023 @ 3:02 pm
BTW, China will be deploying its police in Thailand, as they have previously done in various European countries.
"Chinese police to patrol in Thailand to boost tourist confidence:
In a bid to boost the confidence of Chinese tourists, Thai authorities have decided to let Chinese police officers participate in patrols in several tourist cities in the kingdom."
