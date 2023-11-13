« previous post |

"Hurting the feelings of the Chinese people", part 572

From AntC:

Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Taiwan's Foreign Minister, just gave an interview on Thai TV. I thought it a very sober assessment of the current situations (worldwide). See Taiwan News article here

Thai TV posted it on Youtube; PRC immediately claimed it "harmed China’s interests and hurt the Chinese people’s feelings." So it got taken down. It has been archived at W ayback — but I don't know how long it will survive there.

I'm totally impressed with Wu's command of English — especially given how carefully he has to tread. And of course President Tsai Ing-wen is equally capable.

Watch the Wayback archived interview while you still can. The PRC will stop at nothing to prevent Taiwan from having a voice.

