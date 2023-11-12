New type of headlinese passivization
From Olive Long:
Here's a post containing an interesting passivization on the site formerly known as Twitter ("Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in Center City"). This sort of 'split' passivization ("X was a Y V by Z" from "Z V X[, a Y].") seems at least infelicitous when X is known in the context ("The table was a piece made by Sarah" seems fine). It seems like an awkward attempt for a sports writer to put Oubre, who readers presumably care/are aware about, at the front, while still conveying that he was walking. I think "… Oubre Jr. was struck while walking by …" is obviously better, but maybe this doesn't adhere to some headlinese guidelines?
Also maybe of interest is the broader push by safe-streets advocates to report collisions without passivization: "A vehicle struck Oubre" or even "A driver struck Oubre with their vehicle" would be preferred by them here.
I googled on
Kelly Oubre Jr struck by vehicle
and found many outré instances of headlines reporting this incident.
Cervantes said,
November 12, 2023 @ 7:45 am
Of course passive voice is perfectly proper when you want to make the person who is acted upon the focus of the story, as in this case. The awkwardness comes from the writer also wanting to work in that he was a pedestrian. The other headlines simply omit that fact. "Oubre was struck by a vehicle while walking in Center City" would indeed be more felicitous. Our knowledge of the world makes it unambiguous that it is Oubre that was walking, not the vehicle, so this is perfectly fine.