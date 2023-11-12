« previous post |

From Olive Long:

Here's a post containing an interesting passivization on the site formerly known as Twitter ("Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in Center City"). This sort of 'split' passivization ("X was a Y V by Z" from "Z V X[, a Y].") seems at least infelicitous when X is known in the context ("The table was a piece made by Sarah" seems fine). It seems like an awkward attempt for a sports writer to put Oubre, who readers presumably care/are aware about, at the front, while still conveying that he was walking. I think "… Oubre Jr. was struck while walking by …" is obviously better, but maybe this doesn't adhere to some headlinese guidelines?

Also maybe of interest is the broader push by safe-streets advocates to report collisions without passivization: "A vehicle struck Oubre" or even "A driver struck Oubre with their vehicle" would be preferred by them here.

I googled on

Kelly Oubre Jr struck by vehicle

and found many outré instances of headlines reporting this incident.

