Chinglish trifecta
It's been a while.
From Qingchen Li:
The sign says:
kànhǎo értóng
看好儿童
"take care of / look out for children"
wénmíng shāng méi
文明商梅
"be civilized in appreciating the plum blossoms"
qǐng wù rùnèi
请勿入内
"no entry"
qīngcǎo yīyī
青草依依
"tender green grass"
qǐngnín àixī
请您爱惜
"respectfully please cherish it"
The fact that we don't see so many of these Chinglishisms anymore is an indication that the overall level of English in China has improved markedly during the two or three decades since we first started tracking them.
This is but a tiny sample of the hundreds of Chinglish specimens we've examined over the years.
Jonathan Smith said,
November 14, 2023 @ 2:34 pm
kàn hǎo értóng > kān hǎo értóng
orthographic ambiguity problem… kàn hǎo értóng indeed sounds like "regard the prospects of 'children' generally (?) to be bright" :D
shāng 商 > shǎng 赏
All these are automated translation issues, not Chinglish. Maybe it's improvements to the former that are improving signage quality? And of course simply removing English also helps the numbers…