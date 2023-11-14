« previous post | next post »

It's been a while.

From Qingchen Li:

The sign says:

kànhǎo értóng

看好儿童

"take care of / look out for children"

wénmíng shāng méi

文明商梅

"be civilized in appreciating the plum blossoms"

qǐng wù rùnèi

请勿入内

"no entry"

qīngcǎo yīyī

青草依依

"tender green grass"

qǐngnín àixī

请您爱惜

"respectfully please cherish it"

The fact that we don't see so many of these Chinglishisms anymore is an indication that the overall level of English in China has improved markedly during the two or three decades since we first started tracking them.

This is but a tiny sample of the hundreds of Chinglish specimens we've examined over the years.

