An alternative name for M Hànzì / J Kanji / K Hanja / C hon3 zi6 漢字 ("sinoglyph; Chinese character") is fāngkuàizì 方塊字 ("square shaped character"). I learned that the very first year of my Chinese language studies more than half a century ago. From kindergarten and elementary school on up, Chinese children learn to practice writing characters with the concept of fāngkuài 方塊 ("square shaped") firmly in mind. To assist them in that endeavor, they use a zìtiè / zìtiě 字帖 ("copy book") with the squares clearly marked.

For further assistance in achieving proportionality within the almighty square, they use a tiánzìgé 田字格 ("field character grid").

For still further refinement in attaining quadratic perfection, they resort to mǐzìgé 米字格 ("'rice"-character grid").

It's all about the rectification of characters / graphs / glyphs.

Hold that brush upright and straight!

Writing characters foursquare builds character.

Only after you've mastered rectilinear rectitude may you progress to shūfǎ 書法 ("law / dharma of writing", i.e., "calligraphy"), about which we've also opined extensively on Language Log.



