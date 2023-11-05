« previous post |

In "LOL, ROTFL, IJBO" (11/2/23), all the talk of laughter made me think of the epitome of that particular animal behavior, the hyena. Of all creatures on earth, the hyena is one of the most curious. Can you imagine going through life laughing at everything, especially when life is so full of tragedy?

Listen: here, here, here, and there are many other videos and audios of laughing hyenas online.

Hyenas are not members of the dog or cat families. Instead, they are so unique that they have a family all their own, Hyaenidae. There are four members of the Hyaenidae family: the striped hyena, the “giggly” spotted hyena, the brown hyena, and the aardwolf (it's a hyena, not a wolf).

(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

From pondering the nature of hyenas, I naturally wondered how to say the name of that creature in Chinese. Only one or two of my Chinese students knew the word for "hyena", liègǒu, and none of them knew how to write the first character of the word, 鬣狗 (Wiktionary).

By itself, liè 鬣 means "beard; mane; whiskers; bristles; tuft; fins; needles" (Wiktionary). It only comes to signify "hyena" when it enters into the disyllabic word liègǒu 鬣狗.

This leads to a bit of confusion, because the Chinese word for "hunting dog" is the exact homophone liègǒu 獵狗, also called lièquǎn 獵犬, a term that was recently popularized by the Korean film of that name (English title "Bloodhounds").

There is no simplified character for liè 鬣 ("beard; mane; whiskers; bristles; tuft; fins; needles"), but there is for liè 獵 ("hunting"), viz., liè 猎.

Incidentally, aside from "hunting", in ancient times (3rd c. BC) liè 獵 / 猎 also had the quite different meaning of "tortoise, turtle", particularly in the south. At first I thought that it might be another Austroasiatic word, à la Jerry Norman and Tsu-Lin Mei, but it turns out to have a good Proto-Sino-Tibetan etymology, *k-lip (“turtle, tortoise”) (STEDT, Schuessler, 2007). See there for cognates. (Wiktionary)

Finally, like the hyena, 鬣 is an ungainly looking character, with its 25 strokes (some people would argue about that) stacked / squeezed in four segments atop each other. Remember, dear friends, that all sinoglyphs — whether one stroke or 64 strokes — have to fit inside the same size SQUARE, including ⼞ (radical 31). Look closely at 鬣 and see how you would manage that neatly and clearly and proportionally at normal size, such as that which I am typing here, or even twice this large. No wonder none of my students could write it.



If there were a genuine Chinese spelling bee, 鬣 would be a good word to stump contestants on.

IJBOL

hāhāhāhāhāhāhāha 哈哈哈哈哈哈哈哈

