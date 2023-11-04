Got wheels
Sign on a truck in Hong Kong:
It says:
Lún lún lún
輪倫侖
lit. "wheel — Lon(don) / kinship / relationship / logic / order / match / peer — (Kun)lun / [alternate form of the previous character, hence having its sound and all of its meanings]"
lún 輪 is the Chinese glyph / word for "wheel".
車 is the semantophore of lún 輪; by itself it pronounced chē and means "chariot; car; vehicle"
侖 is the phonophore of lún 輪
Lún lún lún 輪倫侖 is the designation of a logistics company, the full name of which is Lún lún lún yùnshū yǒuxiàn gōngsī 倫侖輪運輸有限公司 (Lun Lun Lun Transport Co., Ltd.).
Roll on, Lun lun lun.
Selected readings
- "Kunlun: Roman letter phonophores for Chinese characters" (2/16/21)
- "Kunlun: the origins and meanings of a mysterious place name" (2/24/21)
- Robert S. Bauer, “Sino-Tibetan *kolo 'Wheel',” Sino-Platonic Papers 47 (Aug. 1994), 1-11. (free pdf)