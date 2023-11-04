« previous post |

Sign on a truck in Hong Kong:

It says:

Lún lún lún

輪倫侖

lit. "wheel — Lon(don) / kinship / relationship / logic / order / match / peer — (Kun)lun / [alternate form of the previous character, hence having its sound and all of its meanings]"

lún 輪 is the Chinese glyph / word for "wheel".

車 is the semantophore of lún 輪; by itself it pronounced chē and means "chariot; car; vehicle"

侖 is the phonophore of lún 輪

Lún lún lún 輪倫侖 is the designation of a logistics company, the full name of which is Lún lún lún yùnshū yǒuxiàn gōngsī 倫侖輪運輸有限公司 (Lun Lun Lun Transport Co., Ltd.).

Roll on, Lun lun lun.

