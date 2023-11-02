« previous post |

Dan Nosowitz, "The ‘Crispy R’ and Why R Is the Weirdest Letter", Atlas Obscura 11/2/2023:

The crispy R is a phenomenon that some linguists had noticed, but which had gone largely unstudied—until the phrase “crispy R” was bestowed on it by Brian Michael Firkus, better known as Trixie Mattel, the winner of the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and later popularized via TikTok. The sound is easier to point out than it is to either describe or reproduce. Some of the most frequent users of this unusual-sounding R include Kourtney Kardashian, Max Greenfield of New Girl fame, Stassi from Vanderpump Rules, and Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend. It sounds, to me at least, like a sort of elongated, curled sound, a laconic way of saying R.

There are some demos in this TikTok video (warning: autoplay), and a lot more discussion in Nosowitz's post, including general stuff about why r-ish sounds in general are diversely weird, and more specific crispy-r analysis from Tara McAllister and Jeff Mielke.

There's speculation that maybe "crispy" means retroflex as opposed to bunched. I'm not hearing a clear difference in the TikTok video examples, or in such memories as I have of the various celebrities identified as crispy-r speakers, but maybe I'm just not focusing crisply enough.

[h/t Bob Shackleton]

