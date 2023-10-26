The sound of ancient Iranian languages
From Hiroshi Kumamoto:
Proto-Iranian
Old Persian
Avestan
Middle Persian
Parthian
Sogdian
Alanian
Khotanese
Bactrian
Khwarezmian
The Sound of the Sogdian language (Numbers, Words & Sample Text)
The Sound of the Khwarezmian language (Numbers, Words & Sample Text)
Sound of ANCIENT east iranic (Tajik) languages (Sogdian, Saka Khotanese, Bactrian & Khwārezmian)
EASTERN IRANIC – Short & Compact
The ancient East Iranian languages, including Sogdian, Saka Khotanese, Bactrian, and Khwarezmian, were spoken in various regions of Central Asia and Iran during antiquity. Sogdian was used along the Silk Road and played a vital role in trade and communication. Saka Khotanese was spoken in the Khotan region of present-day China, while Bactrian was used in the ancient region of Bactria, located in parts of modern-day Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Khwarezmian was spoken in the Khwarezm region of Central Asia. These languages are primarily known through inscriptions, manuscripts, and other historical records, offering valuable insights into the cultures and societies of the time.
It is fascinating to hear how these ancient Iranian languages resonate with each other and are echoed in modern Iranian languages.
Lucas Christopoulos said,
October 27, 2023 @ 4:31 am
Sogdian numbers are very similar to Greek (ena, dio, tria, tesera, pende, exi, epta, ochto, enea, deka…) and other words like pater, mithyr etc.
Even before Alexander and his marriage with the Sogdian princess Roxana, Seleucos (who did the same with Apama) and the Greco-Bactrians (a mixture of both), the Branchidae from Miletos in Ionia have been deported there in Sogdiana by Xerxes (486-465 BC) and built a city that they called by the same name. Then their descendants got slaughtered by Alexander though…
Earlier, Darius I (550-486 BC) had also deported the Greeks of the city of Barca, colony of Arcesilaos II "the Cruel" (560-550 BC) from what is today northern Libya. They already lived among the Sogdians dressing like the Medes and then paying taxes to Xerxes.
That is maybe why in the language there are so many common words as both communities had mixed earlier.
Michael Watts said,
October 27, 2023 @ 6:54 am
Apologies for posting off topic:
I've been wondering about a claim that appears on wiktionary. The entry for the Japanese word "midori", spelled 緑 or in older form 綠, states that the word is from Old Japanese, originally referred to buds and shoots, and experienced semantic shift into its modern meaning of the color green.
What bothers me is that the character 綠 is already defined in the shuowen jiezi, which is significantly older than Old Japanese, as referring to a color and not to a plant. So for the Japanese word to be spelled 綠, it seems to me that it must already have lacked reference to plants by the time it was being written down at all.
So… how do we know that it originally referred to buds and shoots? What kind of evidence might we have for that? If it's true, why wasn't the word spelled 芽？