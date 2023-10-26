« previous post | next post »

From Hiroshi Kumamoto:

Old Iranian Languages

Proto-Iranian

Old Persian

Avestan

Middle Persian

Parthian

Sogdian

Alanian

Khotanese

Bactrian

Khwarezmian

The Sound of the Sogdian language (Numbers, Words & Sample Text)

The Sound of the Khwarezmian language (Numbers, Words & Sample Text)

Sound of ANCIENT east iranic (Tajik) languages (Sogdian, Saka Khotanese, Bactrian & Khwārezmian)

EASTERN IRANIC – Short & Compact

The ancient East Iranian languages, including Sogdian, Saka Khotanese, Bactrian, and Khwarezmian, were spoken in various regions of Central Asia and Iran during antiquity. Sogdian was used along the Silk Road and played a vital role in trade and communication. Saka Khotanese was spoken in the Khotan region of present-day China, while Bactrian was used in the ancient region of Bactria, located in parts of modern-day Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Khwarezmian was spoken in the Khwarezm region of Central Asia. These languages are primarily known through inscriptions, manuscripts, and other historical records, offering valuable insights into the cultures and societies of the time.

It is fascinating to hear how these ancient Iranian languages resonate with each other and are echoed in modern Iranian languages.

