"Calling all linguists"
Kevin Drum, "Calling all linguists", 10/20/2023:
You know what I'd like? I'd like a qualified linguist with a good ear to listen to a Joe Biden speech and report back.
A couple of weeks ago I spent some time doing this, and Biden's problem is that his speech really does sound a little slurred at times. My amateur conclusion was that he had problems enunciating his unvoiced fricatives, which suggests not a cognitive problem but only that his vocal cords have loosened with age.
I don't have time this weekend to answer Mr. Drum's call, at least not in an adequate way, so I'll give a very brief response and then open the floor to commenters.
First, two things about his request puzzle me:
- There are certainly age-related changes in the vocal folds, but it's misleading to describe the changes as "loosening".
- In any event, changes in the vocal folds should not have any effect on most "unvoiced fricatives", in which the vocal folds are fully open, permitting air to pass freely into the supra-laryngeal vocal tract, where a narrow constriction creates turbulent flow and therefore noise. (I presume that we're not talking about the laryngeal fricative /h/, or at least not only about /h/…)
Terminology and physiology aside, we can start with the idea that what Drum hears in Biden's speech is "problems enunciating" the voiceless fricatives /f/, /θ/, /s/, /ʃ/ — and I guess we should look at /h/ as well.
And there are plenty of Biden recordings at whitehouse.gov and on YouTube, most recently his Oval Office address on the Israel-Hamas War.
The audio from that last address can be found here, and I have to say that on a quick listen, I don't hear any problems with the voiceless fricatives. Here's his first sentence, which has two instances of /s/, one of /f/, and one of /h/ (or really /ɦ/, though the voicing is normal in that context…):
What I do hear (at least in that sentence) is some extra lenition or coarticulation in and around some of the unstressed syllables.
Thus the first two syllables of the sequence "an inflection" are blended into one:
That's something that any American speaker might do in rapid casual speech — essentially deleting the nasal flap expected for the /n/ of "an" — but it's unexpected (at least to me) in the opening of a formal address.
And the /t/ of "point" is lenited towards non-existence, and the resulting final nasal is kind of merged with the following "in":
It's normal for word-final /t/ to be voiced and flapped before a word-initial vowel; and American English "flaps" often turn into approximates; but again, it's a little unexpected in the context.
This is a totally inadequate response to Mr. Drum's call, based on analyzing one sentence in one speech.
But I don't think what I've described is evidence of cognitive decline. Most likely, President Biden talked this way when he first entered politics — though again, I don't have time to look into it properly today, and so I'll leave it there and turn things over to the commentariat.
(And I'll ask Mr. Drum to give us some specific examples, in this speech or another one, where he perceives problems with unvoiced fricatives…)
Peter B. Golden said,
October 21, 2023 @ 4:03 pm
I have no knowledge of the physiological aspects of this. It should be borne in mind that Biden was a stutterer as a child and has dealt with that since then. His occasional blurring of words may stem from that.
J.W. Brewer said,
October 21, 2023 @ 4:17 pm
There is lots of archival video of Biden speechifying and bloviating well back into the 20th century, so it ought to be easy with a large enough historical sample to assess whether any features of his current speech that strike someone as disfluent are new developments or long-standing things. Whether any actual changes over time are consistent with what you would expect from someone who is X decades older but has not cognitively declined could then be assessed. (Of course, from a baseline perspective, no one ever claimed back when Biden was in his thirties, forties, or fifties that he was one of the more cognitively gifted members of the U.S. Senate, which is not on average a particularly cognitively-gifted assemblage.)