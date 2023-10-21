« previous post |

Kevin Drum, "Calling all linguists", 10/20/2023:

You know what I'd like? I'd like a qualified linguist with a good ear to listen to a Joe Biden speech and report back.

A couple of weeks ago I spent some time doing this, and Biden's problem is that his speech really does sound a little slurred at times. My amateur conclusion was that he had problems enunciating his unvoiced fricatives, which suggests not a cognitive problem but only that his vocal cords have loosened with age.

I don't have time this weekend to answer Mr. Drum's call, at least not in an adequate way, so I'll give a very brief response and then open the floor to commenters.

First, two things about his request puzzle me:

There are certainly age-related changes in the vocal folds, but it's misleading to describe the changes as "loosening". In any event, changes in the vocal folds should not have any effect on most "unvoiced fricatives", in which the vocal folds are fully open, permitting air to pass freely into the supra-laryngeal vocal tract, where a narrow constriction creates turbulent flow and therefore noise. (I presume that we're not talking about the laryngeal fricative /h/, or at least not only about /h/…)

Terminology and physiology aside, we can start with the idea that what Drum hears in Biden's speech is "problems enunciating" the voiceless fricatives /f/, /θ/, /s/, /ʃ/ — and I guess we should look at /h/ as well.

And there are plenty of Biden recordings at whitehouse.gov and on YouTube, most recently his Oval Office address on the Israel-Hamas War.

The audio from that last address can be found here, and I have to say that on a quick listen, I don't hear any problems with the voiceless fricatives. Here's his first sentence, which has two instances of /s/, one of /f/, and one of /h/ (or really /ɦ/, though the voicing is normal in that context…):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

What I do hear (at least in that sentence) is some extra lenition or coarticulation in and around some of the unstressed syllables.

Thus the first two syllables of the sequence "an inflection" are blended into one:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

That's something that any American speaker might do in rapid casual speech — essentially deleting the nasal flap expected for the /n/ of "an" — but it's unexpected (at least to me) in the opening of a formal address.

And the /t/ of "point" is lenited towards non-existence, and the resulting final nasal is kind of merged with the following "in":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's normal for word-final /t/ to be voiced and flapped before a word-initial vowel; and American English "flaps" often turn into approximates; but again, it's a little unexpected in the context.

This is a totally inadequate response to Mr. Drum's call, based on analyzing one sentence in one speech.

But I don't think what I've described is evidence of cognitive decline. Most likely, President Biden talked this way when he first entered politics — though again, I don't have time to look into it properly today, and so I'll leave it there and turn things over to the commentariat.

(And I'll ask Mr. Drum to give us some specific examples, in this speech or another one, where he perceives problems with unvoiced fricatives…)

Permalink