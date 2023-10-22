« previous post |

It is with deep sadness that I report the passing on October 14, 2023 of Tsu-Lin Mei, professor of Chinese historical linguistics at Cornell University. Tsu-Lin was born on February 14, 1933 at the Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing. He received his B.A. from Oberlin College in 1954, his M.A. (in Mathematics) from Harvard in 1955, and his Ph.D. (in Philosophy) from Yale in 1962. He joined Cornell in 1971 as Associate Professor of Chinese Literature and Philosophy, chaired the Department of Asian Studies, directed the China-Japan Program (the East Asia Program), and was the Hu Shih Professor from 1994 to his retirement in 2001. After retiring from Cornell, he served as a visiting professor at Stanford University, Peking University, the Chinese Academy of Social Science in Beijing, National Taiwan University, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, among others.

He was elected to Academia Sinica in Taiwan in 1994.

Tsu-lin’s father, Mei Yi-Pao (1900-1996), a Mozi (ca. 470-ca. 391 BC) specialist, had been president of Yenching University (today’s Peking University) during the war years. His uncle, Mei Yi-chi (1889-1962), was president of Tsinghua 1931-1948 and a high government official in a succession of important posts.

Originally a student of mathematics and philosophy, Tsu-Lin's interest shifted to linguistics after taking courses with Bernard Bloch while a graduate student at Yale. Tung T'ung-ho, a visiting scholar from Taiwan at Harvard, introduced Tsu-Lin to historical linguistics. While on sabbatical at Princeton in 1967, Tsu-Lin met Jerry Norman from the University of Washington (Seattle), who steered him in the direction of research on Chinese dialects (especially Min) and historical phonology.

Upon learning of Tsu-Lin's demise, his Cornell colleague, John Whitman, wrote:

Tsu-Lin was one of the most important Chinese historical linguists of the 20th century. He bridged the gap between the innovative non-Chinese scholars such as Haudricourt and Jakhontov, who broke the logjam following on Karlgren’s work in the first half of the century, and more traditional Chinese philology.

Tsu-Lin had wonderfully productive relationships with North American Sinologists such as Jerry Norman at Washington and Victor Mair at Penn. When he and Nicholas Bodman were both active at Cornell in the 1980s, Cornell was perhaps the leading place for Chinese historical linguistics in the world. No accident that William Baxter was trained here during that time.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, when Tsu-Lin first began (after 40 years) to travel, lecture, and teach in China, his aggressively scientific approach to the history of his language triggered a strong reaction among nationalistically inclined scholars. I remember the gleam in Tsu-Lin’s eye when he returned after one of these visits telling me that his rivals had organized a competing conference aiming to shore up “Yǒu Zhōngguó tèsè de lìshǐ yǔyánxué 有中国特色的历史语言学“ ("Historical linguistics with Chinese characteristics").

There is much more to say about Tsu-Lin, including his love of tennis (he was legendary for playing well into the cold season on those little courts tucked in by Cascadilla Creek) and his and Theresa’s lovely dinners. I am one more of many who will miss him enormously.

I will close this brief memorial essay by recounting two poignant incidents centered on Tsu-Lin. The first shows how Tsu-Lin was a commanding presence wherever he went. I will never forget the time, about forty years ago, when we both attended a large international academic conference on Sinology at Academia Sinica in Taipei. Most of the world's greatest Sinologists were gathered there. At the opening reception in a large hall filled with hundreds of scholars busily conversing with each other, when Tsu-Lin entered the room the effect was electrifying. It seemed as though a hush fell over the crowd and all eyes were on him, whereas his gaze swept across the entire crowd and surveyed everyone who was present. As always, Tsu-Lin stood erect and alert, as if he were formulating a thousand interesting questions for all of the attendees during the coming conference.

The second incident happened just minutes ago, as I was putting the finishing touches on this tribute. I ran to the downstairs section of my library to check something. As I was hurrying back upstairs, a singular book with a beige, unostentatious cover protruded from all the other thousands of volumes on the shelves, as though it were calling for my attention. It was:

Méi Zǔlín yǔyánxué lùnwénjí 梅祖麟语言学论文集 (Collected Papers of Mei Tsu-Lin on Linguistics). Beijing: Shangwu Yinshuguan, 2007. 550 pages.

Although Tsu-Lin has countless other publications to his credit, if you want to get a measure of the man's enormous contribution to the field, look through the seventeen papers in Chinese and four papers in English that are gathered in this book. Among other pathbreaking topics that he touches upon are that the causative *s- prefix and the nominalizing *-s suffix are both present in Proto-Sino-Tibetan, the whole matter of tonogenesis in Sinitic, transformations in historical grammar, syntax, and morphology, and so forth.

Although the impact of Tsu-Lin's scholarship was felt in many areas of Chinese historical linguistics, I believe that its most profound effect was in stimulating the development of research on what is generally called Jìndài Hànyǔ 近代汉语 (Modern Chinese) in China but which I refer to as Middle Vernacular Sinitic (MVS). Stimulating and galvanizing the work of linguists such as Jiǎng Shàoyú 蒋绍愚 and Jiāng Lánshēng 江蓝生, Tsu-Lin conceived and helped to execute this whole, new, important field of middle period language studies (grammar, morphology, lexicography, annotated texts), based on the periodization of Lǚ Shūxiāng 吕叔湘 (1994-1998).

The adventuresome spirit of Tsu-Lin's scholarship can be seen in his inquiries into linguistic evidence for the Austroasiatics in South China (with Jerry Norman), linguistic criticism of Tang poetry (with Yu-kung Kao), and the Sanskrit origins of recent style prosody in Chinese (with VHM). It was my honor to work with Tsu-Lin on the last named topic for a decade, a subject that I will describe elsewhere on a website that is being organized in memory of his life and achievements.

Tsu-Lin trained many outstanding students at Cornell, and they are active in Chinese language, literature, and linguistics at colleges and universities across the United States and Canada.

Because we both had the Chinese surname "Mei" (means "plum"), Tsu-Lin and I used to joke with each other about being Méi gēgē and Méi dìdì.

I'll be missing my gēgē.

Sabbe saṅkhārā aniccā.

