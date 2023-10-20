« previous post |

I knew that in the future it would come to this. More than forty years ago, I predicted that one day China would have to make a choice between Hanyu Pinyin and English when it comes to phonetic writing. As we say in Mandarin, "guǒrán 果然" ("as expected / it turns out")….

It seems that there's been quite a flap over the replacement of signs for subway station stops from English to Hanyu Pinyin, as documented (verbally and visually [many photographs]) in this Chinese article. Naturally, the Chinese characters are there in either case, but what people are complaining about is the replacement of English with Hanyu Pinyin. For example, changing "Library" to "Tushuguan" or "Hefei Train Station" to "Hefei Huochezhan".

So, who are these new signs for?

Hanzi illiterate Chinese?

Selected readings

[h.t. Liwei Jiao]

Permalink