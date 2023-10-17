« previous post |

Following up on "Wok talk: a real-life retronym!" (10/16/23), Jim Millward remarks:

My wife (Punjabi background) and her family call the "wok-shaped pan" they use for cooking vegetable or meat dishes "kurai" (that's my phoneticization–it could be aspirated or unaspirated k / g, I'm not good at hearing the difference). I've seen these and we've got a couple–they are indeed parabolic curved-sided heavier metal pans, though some have small diameter flat bottoms for convenience. Other pots and pans are called patila. The dishes, generally, are bartan. The kurai, she just told me, is specifically the "wok-shaped pan."

I don't have the tools to look into this, but kurai may be Hindi with Sanskrit origins, possibly related to 锅？

A ready reference from Sunny Jhutti:

Karahi Or Kadai or Kadahi (Punjabi: ਕੜਾਹੀ*) Frying Pan Iron (Punjabi: Sarabloh) Round Base – Diameter 30 Inch

*kaṛāhī

This catalog description has a lot of valuable information about the nature and use of the karahi.

The name refers both to the pot and to the dishes cooked in it.

There are so many different ways to write the name of this pot in English Romanization:

A karahi ( ; Assamese: কেৰাহী, romanized: kerahi, Bengali: কড়াই, romanized: koṛāi, Hindi: कड़ाही, romanized: kaṛāhī, Marathi: कढई, Nepali: करै, Urdu: کڑاہی; also kadai, kerahi, karai, kadhi, kadahi, kadhai sarai, or cheena chatti) is a type of thick, circular, and deep cooking pot (similar in shape to a wok) that originated in the Indian subcontinent. It is used in Indian, Nepalese, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi/Bengali, Afghan, and the Caribbean cuisines. Traditionally press-formed from mild steel sheet or made of wrought iron, a karahi resembles a wok with steeper sides. Today, they can be made of stainless steel, copper, and nonstick surfaces, both round and flat-bottomed, or of the traditional materials.

Karahi or Kadahi comes from the Prakrit word Kataha, mentioned in Ramayana, Sushruta Samhita. The Karahi vessel is first mentioned in the Vedas as bharjanapatra.

Karahi serve for the shallow or deep frying of meat, potatoes, sweets, and snacks such as samosa and fish and also for Indian papadams, but are most noted for the simmering of stews or posola, which are often named karahi dishes after the utensil.

Stews prepared in a karahi include chicken, beef, mutton (goat) and lamb. Karahis prepared with paneer or tofu are becoming increasingly popular amongst vegetarians. Prepared in a reduced tomato and green-chilli base with ghee, a karahi is a popular late-night meal in Indian and Pakistani cuisine, usually ordered by the kilogram or half/full karahis and consumed with naan.

An inverted karahi is used to cook rumali rotis.

(Wikipedia)

Note the explicit comparison with the wok, for illustrations of which see on the right side here.

Compare Assamese karahi কেৰাহী ("cooking pan, saucepan")

(Wiktionary)

