From François Lang:

Since you're a Sinologist, I thought you might be amused by a retronym that I had to coin.

My wife (59 YO) was born and grew up in Beijing, and came to the US in the 80s to do her PhD at Cornell. Since she's Chinese, the only stovetop cooking vessel she'd ever known was a wok, so she calls any such vessel a wok — whether it's a sauté pan, sauce pan, dutch oven, or stockpot. They're all woks to her.

So…when she uses what we Westerners call a wok, she calls it a "Chinese wok", as opposed to a Western wok!

Here at Language Log, many's the time that we have wandered / wondered in the ways of wokdom, for a sampling of which see the following section.

