Here are two examples. The first is the (in)famous one about the "Lion-Eating Poet in the Stone Den":

This is supposed to show that tones and characters are sine quibus non for intelligibility in Sinitic, except that nobody — but nobody — talks like this. Without a character script, it's gibberish, and most Chinese throughout history have been illiterate.

The second example is one I've never heard of before, but could probably understand most of it upon first or second encounter if it were enunciated as clearly and correctly as here — even though it's a bizarre statement and is completely out of context:

The big difference between example 1 and example 2 is that the former is in Literary Sinitic /Classical Chinese (LS/CC) and the latter is in Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM) — grammar, syntax, morphology, vocabulary, the whole kit and kaboodle. It is designed for oral / aural intelligibility. Not so the one about the scholar eating ten stone lions. It's book writing. Not spoken language.



The young man's pronunciation is remarkably good, but he does make one very common mistake: pronouncing "xue" as "shui". I don't know how this happens, but I've heard many foreign speakers of Mandarin — some otherwise quite good — make this mistake. What's funny is that, even when I point it out to fluent speakers, including native speakers, they don't really notice it.



