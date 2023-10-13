« previous post |

As Language Log readers are undoubtedly aware, I am prey to mondegreens, earworms, and other imaginary auditory oddities. Lately, the last half year or so, I've been occasionally subject to what, faute de mieux, I've taken to calling "autoarticulation", modeled after "autosuggestion".

It doesn't last very long, doesn't repeat on an endless loop, and is not very annoying, though it is a bit creepy.

Here's what happens. A phrase — usually between about three and eight words — pops into my mind. It comes out of nowhere. It is completely irrelevant to anything that comes before or after it. The phrase is articulated clearly in standard, neutral American English, without any accent. I don't know if anyone else experiences this kind of phenomenon, but in my case, the voice is usually male, although once in a while it may be female.

What they say is not related to music in any way. The content is bland and banal. My clearest impression, which lasts only for a few seconds, is that what is said is pleasingly articulated:

"I was thinking the same thing too."

"Shall we go shopping together?"

"The swimming pool is large."

"My son might get a new car."

"She looks pretty today."

"That shouldn't be a problem."

"He gets up early."

What is spoken is not in the context of a dialog or conversation. It exists all by itself. The emphasis is on the elocution, but not with rhetorical flourishes, just simply on clear expression.

In my case, such autoarticulation usually only takes place two or three times per week. It is almost always in English, but once in a while I'll hear it in some other language.

