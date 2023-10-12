« previous post |

From AntC:

The black Chinese writing on a yellow background says:

tuòhuāng niú jiànzhù qīngchāi gōnsī

拓荒牛建筑清拆公司

"bull / ox /bovine for opening up / reclaiming (waste)land for agriculture construction and demolition company"

AntC, who sent this photograph to me, also included the following remarks:

In my neighbourhood there’s a straggling cluster of Chinese/Asian businesses along a couple of sidestreets [**] — restaurants, supermarkets, veggie shops, butcher/fish stall, Arts & Crafts, Travel Agents catering to Chinese Mainlanders, and others whose purpose is less clear (not that they’re open often).

In a corner I don’t often go past, I saw this sign. (To the left is advertising dishes for an allegedly-Vietnamese restaurant — I suspect from the photos this is a Chinese-run pseudo-Vietnamese outfit.) Inside this particular cluster, I saw no evidence of a demolition business; but neither did I see a business I could connect to that sign.

Ox Demolition is a business with registered address at a lawyer in the city. It doesn't have its own website nor means of contact.

Worldwide, other demolition-related businesses seem to spell themselves OX all caps — like this is a technical mark.

* Does the Chinese mean ‘Ox Demolition’?

* (That seems an awful lot of Chinese characters for only two English words.)

* Why is there a silhouette of a clearly North-American bison? (From the shaggy high shoulders/lowered head, not an Ox, not a S.E. Asian buffalo.)

If the sign is advising the ‘Shopping Centre’ is to be demolished, I’d expect the notice to be repeated in English.

[**] The cluster likes to call itself a ‘Shopping Centre’, but that would be completely misleading to Westerners’ expectations.

In my experience, the Chinese I know have never been very precise in their usage of terms for large bovine / cattle. They often use the term shuǐniú 水牛 ("[South / Southeast Asian] water buffalo") to apply indiscriminately to any of them, including the American plains bison.

