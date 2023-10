« previous post |

From Nick Tursi in Qatar:

The sign says:

ḥilāqat al-rijāl = “men’s shaving”

For "Men's Trimming".

That elongation of the short "i" is common among non-native speakers. Mauritians ask "where do you leave" (for "live").

[Thanks to Devin Stewart, Joe Lowry, and Shawkat Toorawa]

