[This is a guest post by François Lang]

Picpoul (AKA Piquepoul , or Picapoll) is a white wine grape best known in the south of France. The grape is known for its intense acidity, and many wine references claim that its name derives from the Occitan for "lip stinger". But I can't find any justification for this derivation, at least not in online Occitan dictionaries that I've consulted.



Occitan picapol is indeed the name of the grape in question

Pique clearly means "sting", as in modern French piquer and piqûre, but I don't see any link between poul and lip.

poule (hen, chicken)

Occitan pọl == Fr

No entry in the dictionary for poul

poul has any connection with " The other online French/Occitan dictionary that I consulted doesn't suggest thathas any connection with " lip

So I wonder if piquepoul might actually mean something more like "hen-pecked"?!

Do any Language Log historical/Romance linguists want to weigh in?

