One time on an expedition around the western part of the Taklamakan Desert in the center of Asia more than a decade ago, the Chinese driver played Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" scores of times. He had other discs, but he only played that song, and he played it over and over and over again. I liked it the first 10-15 times I heard it, but after that it started to drive me insane, and finally I had to tell him to stop. He was not happy. Then, a few hours later or the next day, he would launch the Lady Gaga "Poker Face" litany all over again.

There was one phrase that Lady Gaga repeated more than a dozen times (actually twenty), and I had no idea what she was saying. I listened as hard as I could, but the best I could make out was "Keereezmy, Keereezmy", though sometimes I thought it was "Kill his mind, kill his mind".

Since that time, I've probably heard the same song another thirty or forty times, and the line in question still sounds like "Keereezmy, Keereezmy" or "Kill his mind, kill his mind".

Now that I know how to find lyrics online, last night I decided to put myself out of my mishearing misery, so I looked up the lyrics to "Poker Face" and was gobsmacked to learn that what Lady Gaga was really saying turned out to be "Can't read my, can't read my". I have no idea how that morphed into "Keereezmy, Keereezmy" or "Kill his mind, kill his mind". I especially cannot understand where the medial sibilant came from, but it was definitely in my head. Maybe from the dental "d".

