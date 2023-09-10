A new, old letter: spellings and the pronoun wars, part ∞
Thæ're serious:
Why There's A Campaign To Re-Introduce A Historic Letter Back Into The Alphabet
It all stems from Old English
By Kate Nicholson, HuffPost (9/6/23)
FWIW:
A new campaign hopes to make day-to-day life more gender-inclusive by reintroducing the ancient symbol Æ back into the alphabet.
Five global organisations, Divergenres, Aunt Nell, Gender X, Utopia and WongDoody, are working together to launch a campaign in London and New York called: “Let History Say Thæ Exist.”
People who don’t identify with male or female pronouns currently tend to use they/them to describe themselves – but this campaign suggests making it thæ/them instead.
According to the Smithsonian Magazine, this symbol is technically called an “ash” and makes a noise like the “a” in “fast”.
However, the campaign would pronounce the symbol like the “a” in “may” – so “thæ” is pronounced like “they”.
The A and E letters come from Latin script. When combined, it’s known as a ligature – and it is already a letter available on most computers with Google Fonts.
Although used regularly in Old English (400-1100 AD) – like that famous old epic, Beowulf – it’s fallen out of use in modern day, often replaced with just one of the letters or with the two separate letters.
For instance, ”æfter” has become “after,” ”æfre” which has become “ever” and “archæology” has become “archaeology”.
But it hasn’t fallen out of use altogether.
The character has been promoted to a letter in some languages and is still used in Danish, Norwegian, Icelandic and Faroese languages today, although it has different pronunciations.
The article goes on goes on to ask why the reintroduction of the new, old letter could help the LGBTQ+ community.
By increasing representation in the written language, the group hopes this will become a universal option for use in languages where gendered language is the norm, like in English, French, Spanish and German.
According to Statista’s gender identity worldwide survey, 3% of people around the globe identify themselves as gender non-conforming.
Yet, the UK’s Gender Recognition Act 2004 means people can only change their birth certificate sex to male or female – not to non-binary, genderqueer or intersex.
The UK has faced particular scrutiny for its attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community recently, having slipped from 14th to 17th place of 49 European countries on the ILGA’s Rainbow Map and Index this year in part due to the growing anti-trans rhetoric across the country.
Non-binary British actors have also requested an awards category for those who don’t identify as male or female, while certain sports organisations have also stopped those who don’t identify with the gender binary from competing.
The campaign group claimed: “Since language came into existence, the gendered nature of words has rendered non-binary, genderqueer, and intersex individuals invisible in written form.”
It cites the inherent gender association with many nouns, like actor or actress in English, which it claims to have “perpetuated exclusion”.
The campaigners continued: “The Æ letter addresses this issue, specifically designed to provide gender-neutral options across multiple European languages, and brought to life in a way that positions it as an intrinsic part of the language people use daily.”
Charlie Josephine (thæ/he), who stars in the non-binary retelling of Joan of Arc, said: “Life as a non-binary person is constant mental gymnastics with linguistics. I wrestle with these man-made words that never quite fit. Some days it feels playful and cheeky and expansive. Some days I long for neatness, solid clarity, simplicity.“
Journalist and co-director of Aunt Nell and Attitude 101 Honours List 2022, Shivani Dave (thae/them), also said: ”Navigating the world comfortably, finally, with this identifying label I realised just how much I was having to navigate around gendered spaces and phrases.”
The author then asks, "Is this the first time language has been modified to recognise more genders?"
No – just recently, the words Latino or Latina started to be swapped out for a more gender-neutral word, Latinx, to refer to a person of Latin American descent.
But campaigners claimed this new letter avoids “dehumanising symbols commonly associated with offensive speech”, like * or @, which can sometimes be imposed in words in a bid to make them gender-neutral.
They mention Latinx. I wondered how that is pronounced. Would it be "lah-TINKS"? Oh, following the link, I see it is supposed to be “La-teen-ex”.
Language Log has been at the forefront of the debates over gender-neutral "they", so I thought it only fitting that we address this latest installment in the ongoing efforts to create more user-friendly terminology for those who do not identify with traditional genders.
Selected readings
- "Archive for singular 'they'"
- "The degendering of the third person pronoun in Mandarin, pt. 2" (10/16/17) — we have also talked about the regendering of the third person pronoun in Mandarin, with efforts to promote the graphic forms 他 ("he"), 她 ("she"). 它 ("it"), 牠 ("it" [animal]), 祂 ("¿" [deity}) — all pronounced "tā".
[Thanks to Mark Swofford]
Matthew E said,
September 10, 2023 @ 11:10 am
I don't object to the new letter or a new set of pronouns or anything.
But it really doesn't matter. On the one hand, people can, should, and will be who they want to be whether there's a good fit in the pronouns or not; on the other hand, those who oppose us aren't doing it because of the pronouns. They're doing it because of hate and power.
Thomas Hutcheson said,
September 10, 2023 @ 11:21 am
What abut thorn? Time to shake off the Norman yoke and let English be English!
Rodger C said,
September 10, 2023 @ 11:26 am
this symbol is technically called an “ash” and makes a noise like the “a” in “fast”
The "a" in whose "fast"? Mine, certainly, but not that of a good many anglophones.
And I love the seeming implication that “archæology” was used before 1100.
As for "Latinx," what I've heard on NPR is "Latin" plus "ex."
Chris Button said,
September 10, 2023 @ 11:38 am
I've only ever heard "Latinx" by people speaking English. How does it work when speaking Spanish or Portuguese?
Philip Taylor said,
September 10, 2023 @ 11:44 am
"reintroducing the ancient symbol Æ back into the alphabet" — for some of us, the letter never left. I routinely write palæography, encyclopædia, archæology, etc., and have done ever since I was old enough to value the elegance thereof.
Terry K. said,
September 10, 2023 @ 2:06 pm
Latinx in Spanish is pronounced /laˈtine/, that is, like latine. It also is more commonly spelled that way in Spanish, as I understand it. (I don't have actual experience with these terms in a Spanish language context.)
Coby said,
September 10, 2023 @ 2:27 pm
Here is an excerpt from the Wikipedia page on Elon Musk:
I wonder who might be behind the drive to restore Æ.
I think the pronunciation of AE like "long A" is Scottish.
Bloix said,
September 10, 2023 @ 2:52 pm
"Latinx in Spanish is pronounced /laˈtine/, that is, like latine."
I don't think so. I think it's pronounced "No existe tal palabra."
J.W. Brewer said,
September 10, 2023 @ 3:10 pm
Is "thæ" already out there? Modulo the ligature, it's apparently extant in Scots and Irish, with rather different meanings. https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/thae
In a language like Spanish, where pairs like masculine ROOT-o and feminine ROOT-a are ubiquitous, it makes sense to propose an alternative final vowel if you want to sidestep that binary distinction. Hence, ROOT-@ (reinterpreted as a blend/combo of a & o) or ROOT-e (a neutral "third way" alternative), or even (albeit primarily for activists seeking funding and adulation from non-Hispanophone sources) ROOT-x. But since English is not a language where gender distinctions are ubiquitously marked by a predictable alternation of final vowels, a similar solution makes no sense. If and only if pairs of words ending -a and -e respectively were ubiquitously and predictably gender-marked would substituting an -æ alternative be a plausible way to symbolically transcend that dichotomy.
Seth said,
September 10, 2023 @ 4:05 pm
The link for "campaign" goes to some sort of online shop, which isn't very informative. I found a better upstream source:
https://www.creativemoment.co/let-history-say-th%C3%A6-exist-introduces-a-solution-for-gender-inclusivity-with-new-letter-%C3%A6
Maybe I'm too skeptical, but something about the above feels "off" to me. Hoax? PR Stunt?
It's a big wide world, and some of the strangest views have sincere advocates.
But I wonder if someone conned a few signatories to join their prank campaign.