"The Oldest (Known) Song of All Time"

Includes spectrograms of different reconstructions.

Although this YouTube was made three years ago, I am calling it to the attention of Language Log readers now that I know about it because it draws together many themes we have discussed in previous posts.

Note by the author, hochelaga:

The Hurrian Hymn is History's first Song. Well, the oldest known song. If we're really splitting hairs: the earliest written song that can be reconstructed. We're not even sure what the song even sounds like, but each attempt to decode has its own value. All we are sure about is that the Hurrian Hymn is really, really ancient and nothing is as clear as it seems.



*Note that the Hymn was not written in 1600BCE (my mistake), but probably around 1400BCE. Plus, the image I use of the goddess Nikkal is actually the goddess Asherah. There were no pictures of Nikkal, she's a bit too obscure it seems.

I wrote an article about the bone flutes, the oldest (35,000-40.000 BP) musical instruments in the world, indeed, the oldest evidence for music performed by humans, that are described in the video.

Victor H. Mair. “Prehistoric European and East Asian Flutes”, contained in [Anderl 2006], pages 209–216. (trans-Eurasian — from Germany to Shandong in Paleolithic times)

And there are a LL post and a SPP paper by Sara de Rose about early Sumerian music that resonates with some of the material in the video.

"The Musical Origin of the Seven-Day Week" (5/6/22)

Sara de Rose, "A Proposed Mesopotamian Origin for the Ancient Musical and Musico-Cosmological Systems of the West and China", Sino-Platonic Papers, 320 (December, 2021), v, 178 pages.

Music, language, writing — the more we learn about them and their linkages, the better we understand the complexity of human cognition and esthetics. Will AI ever be able to attain that synesthesia?

Selected readings

[Thanks to Gene Hill]

