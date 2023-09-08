« previous post |

In an off-topic comment (4/27/08), DDeden requested an English translation of the subtitles of a video about "Cotton: from fluff to dyed cloth the traditional Chinese way" (the video is embedded in this tweet). It seemed a worthwhile endeavor, since the film itself was visually quite informative, though the subtitles looked rather sketchy.

I asked Zhang He, who is familiar with this kind of traditional technology, if she could transcribe the subtitles and give us an idea of what they say. She kindly obliged us by writing the following, extended comment, which I give in full with transcription and translation, both because of its innate value and because of the extraordinary circumstances under which she did it (described at the bottom).

ZH: Thanks for sharing. I have posted some comments (here, here, and here). This is her transcript:

搓棉条

把棉花纤维弹松理顺搓成棉条，便于纺线

纺线

（轮？）芯旋转让棉纤维聚拢成线，用竹竿收集成线圈

拐线

把小线圈拐成线圈，便于线纱处理

洗线

清洗线纱中杂物、浮棉，浸湿便于染线

染线

用蓼蓝草制成的靛蓝，对线纱进行草木染，染的时间计量次数决定线色

氧化十二分钟后，反复清洗，去掉浮色

晾干

浆线

玉米中的淀粉加热后，能黏住棉纤维，让纱线紧实

经线需拉综拉？，织布时来回打紧，需上浆让线纤维聚拢，结实光滑

晒干

做？子

用于织布的纬线？子

打线筒

用于织布经线的线筒

整经

整经让经线有序排列，便于织布时经线相邻打开，穿拉纬线，交织成布

穿综笳（？）

穿综相邻经线分开，各穿一综片，织布机提综才能经线分开

穿笳（？）相邻两根经线为一组，穿一笳（？）眼，两边笳眼穿两组，让布边缘更结实

上机

织布

土布又称粗布，以纯棉为原料，纺织成布，在中国已有数千年历史

土布

—–

VHM romanization (I have not modified the transcription nor the romanization that follows it):

cuō miántiáo

bǎ miánhuā xiānwéi dàn sōng lǐshùn cuōchéng miántiáo ， biànyú fǎngxiàn

fǎngxiàn

（lún？） xīn xuán zhuǎnràng miánxiān wéi jùlǒng chéng xiàn， yòng zhúgān shōují chéng xiànquān

guǎixiàn

bǎ xiǎo xiànquān guǎi chéng xiànquān ， biànyú xiàn shā chǔlǐ

xǐxiàn

qīngxǐ xiàn shā zhōng záwù 、 fú mián ， jìnshī biànyú rǎn xiàn

rǎnxiàn

yòng liǎo lán cǎo zhìchéng de diànlán ， duì xiàn shā jìnxíng cǎomù rǎn ， rǎn deshíjiān jìliàng cìshù jué dìng xiàn sè

yǎnghuà shíèr fēnzhōng hòu ，fǎnfùqīngxǐ， qùdiào fú sè

liànggàn



jiāngxiàn

yùmǐ zhōngde diànfěn jiārè hòu ， néng niánzhù miánxiānwéi ，ràng shāxiàn jǐnshí

jīngxiàn xū lā zōng lā ？， zhībù shí láihuí dǎjǐn ， xū shàngjiāng ràng xiàn xiānwéi jùlǒng ，jiéshí guānghuá

shàigān

zuò？zi

yòngyú zhībù de wěixiàn ？zi



dǎxiàntǒng

yòngyú zhībù jīngxiàn de xiàn tǒng

zhěng jīng

zhěng jīng ràng jīngxiàn yǒuxù páiliè ， biànyú zhībù shí jīngxiàn xiānglín dǎkāi ，chuānlā wěixiàn， jiāozhīchéng bù

chuānzōngjiā（？） chuān zōng xiānglín jīngxiàn fēnkāi ，gèchuān yìzōngpiàn， zhībùjī tí zōng cáinéng jīngxiàn fēnkāi

chuānjiā（？） xiānglín liǎnggēn jīngxiàn wéi yìzǔ ， chuān yì jiā （？）yǎn， liǎngbiān jiā yǎn chuān liǎngzǔ ， ràng bù biānyuán gèng jiēshi

shàngjī

zhībù

tǔbù yòu chēng cūbù， yǐ chúnmián wéi yuánliào ，fǎngzhī chéng bù， zài Zhōngguó yǐ yǒushù qiānnián lìshǐ

tǔbù

—–

GT translation, with some modifications by VHM (this is a rough translation because there are portions that the transcriber was unsure of — understandably so [see below]):

Cotton strips



Loosen and straighten the cotton fibers and knead them into strips for easy spinning



Spinning

(Wheel?) The core rotates to gather cotton fibers into threads, which are collected into coils slung from bamboo poles

Turning thread



Turn small coils into loops for easy yarn handling



Washing thread



Clean the debris and floating cotton in the yarn, soak it for easy dyeing



Dyed thread



The indigo made of indigo grass is used to dye the yarn, and the dyeing time and frequency determine the color of the thread



After 12 minutes of oxidation, wash repeatedly to remove floating color



Drying



Starching the thread



When the starch in the corn is heated, it can stick to the cotton fiber and make the yarn firm



The warp needs to be pulled? tighten back and forth when weaving, sizing is required to make the thread fibers gather together, strong and smooth



Dried



Do? son



Weft threads for weaving? son



Thread bobbins



Spools for weaving warp threads



Warping



The warp threads are arranged in an orderly manner, so that the warp threads can be opened adjacent to each other when weaving, and the weft threads can be threaded and interwoven into cloth.



Pass through the healds / heddles (?)



The adjacent warps of the heddles are separated, and each heddle is passed through, thus the loom can be lifted to separate the warps.



Pass through jia (?) two adjacent warp threads are grouped together, wear one jia (?) eye, and two sets of reed eye on both sides are used to make the edge of the cloth stronger



On the loom



Weaving



Homespun cloth, also known as coarse cloth, is made of pure cotton and woven into cloth. It has a history of thousands of years in China.



Homespun

After Zhang He did the above transcription, this is the e-mail conversation I had with her (here's where it gets a little mind-boggling):

VHM:

Where did you get all of that Chinese text?

I did not see it in the tweet or the embedded video (only some short descriptions).

ZH:

I read them on the screen, backwards though.

VHM:

Like in a mirror?

That must have been extremely difficult to read.

ZH:

Not really. I do not know the right English word. Flip over? inverted? The subtitles are all flipped over.

It took me some time to identify the words.

It is not reflected in a mirror (not da Vinci's way). One must read them from the back side of the paper.

Like the negative of a photograph put on the wrong side.

VHM:

That was a lot of work for you, to transcribe all of those inverted characters to characters in their normal orientation.

ZH:

I did not think it would be that much. Indeed, it took my productive morning time to transcribe them down. But once started, it became fun to get the whole thing completed.

It's difficult to imagine how Zhang He could transcribe all of that Chinese text from the subtitles when it was inverted. It's not just the inversion, but the style of the font is unusual, which makes it all the more difficult to read.

I personally think it is presented in mirror imagery. Faced with a fairly lengthy text like that, no matter how it is inverted, her feat of transcription is truly impressive. One ameliorating factor, however, is that I think she is an expert on Chinese seals, which means she might be versed in reading the writing on them which would be in reverse.

