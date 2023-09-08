Black Hand: Language Log foretells the future
From Brian Miller:
I believe it was your comment here on a 2019 use of a phrase in China politics or press
“Thus my second surmise was that, by 'black hand', the CCP / PRC mean 'stealthy manipulator who remains totally out of view'. But how does it get that meaning in Chinese?”
I think you were spot on with this interpretation as if you were reading the news today….. 4 Sept 2023 on comments by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Yi warned of a “backstage manipulator” – apparently referring to the US – that is fanning the flames of controversy over South China Sea territorial disputes. “This black hand hiding behind the scenes must be exposed,” he said. (source)
He brings the context together for your previous interpretation.
It's gratifying to hear Foreign Minister Wang Yi echo our interpretation of "black hand" as a stealthy manipulator that operates out of view.
Laurence W said,
September 8, 2023 @ 6:58 am
Isn't "foretells the future" a tautology?
Andreas Johansson said,
September 8, 2023 @ 7:06 am
@Laurence W
In apocalyptic literature, foretelling the past is a standard means of establishing your prognosticatory abilities.
Mark Metcalf said,
September 8, 2023 @ 7:35 am
My favorite description of the CCP is from an unnamed PRC university professor in Richard McGregor's "The Party: The Secret World of China's Communist Rulers":
“The Party is like God. He is everywhere. You just can’t see him.”
Victor Mair said,
September 8, 2023 @ 8:37 am
@Laurence W
No.
Victor Mair said,
September 8, 2023 @ 8:38 am
@Andreas Johansson
Nonsense.
cameron said,
September 8, 2023 @ 8:50 am
isn't the black hand metaphor just a reference to the tradition of stage hands wearing black to be less obtrusive when manipulating props behind the characters (or puppets) on stage?
is there a Chinese equivalent to the Japanese term kuroko ( 黒子 )? Wikipedia tells me there was an older term 黒具 – did a usage like that ever exist in Chinese?
Peter B. Golden said,
September 8, 2023 @ 10:26 am
The "mano nera" (black hand) was a term used by Italian Mafia groups practicing extortion. Црна рука (black hand) was the name of an extreme, ultranationalist Serbian organization.
The term does move around…and never in a good context.