From Brian Miller:

I believe it was your comment here on a 2019 use of a phrase in China politics or press

“Thus my second surmise was that, by 'black hand', the CCP / PRC mean 'stealthy manipulator who remains totally out of view'. But how does it get that meaning in Chinese?”

I think you were spot on with this interpretation as if you were reading the news today….. 4 Sept 2023 on comments by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



Yi warned of a “backstage manipulator” – apparently referring to the US – that is fanning the flames of controversy over South China Sea territorial disputes. “This black hand hiding behind the scenes must be exposed,” he said. (source)

He brings the context together for your previous interpretation.

It's gratifying to hear Foreign Minister Wang Yi echo our interpretation of "black hand" as a stealthy manipulator that operates out of view.

