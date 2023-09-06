« previous post |

9 yuè 1 rì, Hángzhōu gāojià jìnzhǐ Tèsīlā tōngxíng.

Chēzhǔ tǔcáo “Zhè yǒudiǎn gǎoxiàole ya”.

Jiāojǐng huífù “Shì yǒudiǎn gǎoxiào dànshì nǐ yào fúcóng.

9月1日，杭州高架禁止特斯拉通行。

车主吐槽“这有点搞笑了呀”

交警回复“是有点搞笑但是你要服从”

On September 1, a Tesla was banned from passing through the Hangzhou Elevated Highway.

The car owner complained, "This is a bit funny."

The traffic policeman replied, "It's a bit funny, but you have to obey".

The operative word is "gǎoxiào 搞笑" ("funny; hilarious; amusing; joking; kidding; making a joke"). It's as though the Tesla driver said, "You must be kidding / joking").

