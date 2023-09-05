« previous post |

That's one of the extreme nicknames for Xi Jinping that are being used to avoid censorship. It consists of the three tones for his name, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.

Likewise, netizens are referring to him as "2-4-2". He is also called "N" because that reminds people of ↗↘↗.

Another emerging Xi nickname is “n-butane,” whose chemical line-angle formula somewhat resembles the three tonal marks or an elongated “N.”

A diagram showing the chemical structure of n-butane, composed of four methylene (CH2) molecules connected by three lines, which resembles an elongated

As the creatively piquant online nicknames of yesteryear—including such classics as Winnie the Pooh, Steamed Bun Xi, Foreskin Xi, and Xissolini—are censored and fall into disuse, they are replaced by ever more abstruse symbols and esoteric references. Xi nicknames continue to proliferate, with new incarnations (literally “new skin,” 新皮肤, xīn pífū) appearing constantly. Some joke that eventually these monikers will be reduced to blank spaces, much like the eloquently blank pieces of paper displayed by protesters during the 2022 White Paper Protests. That said, it seems likely that for as long as Xi Jinping remains in power, the busy trade in variant Xi nicknames will continue to boom.

—

Source: "Words of the Week: Xi’s Obscure Nicknames, from ↗↘↗ to '2-4-2' to 'N' to 'n-butane'". Cindy Carter, China Digital Times (98/25/23)

Another way to refer to ↗↘↗ is simply as "tā 他" ("he / him / his"), as in Tā méiyǒu cǎiqǔ rènhé cuòshī lái jiǎnqīng Covid de tòngkǔ 他没有采取任何措施来减轻Covid的痛苦 ("He did nothing to alleviate the distress of Covid"). That's how the protagonists of the Harry Potter novels referred to Voldemort (Fúdìmó 伏地魔), the antagonist.

PRC netizens are always one step ahead of the censors, who are continually one step behind, and forever shall be.

Selected readings

Permalink