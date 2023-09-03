« previous post |

Notice the title of each group of five panels: yuánbǎn 原版 ("original edition") for the uncut version, and jiǎnbǎn ✂️版 [=剪版] (meaning jiǎnjí bǎn 剪輯版) for the censored version — all the more notable for its being written in pen, not typed out! The scissors emoji is very commonly used in online platforms to indicate editorial process.



In the third set of drawings (which look identical to me — the only set that is identical on both sides), the characters say jìngtóu fāngxiàng 镜头方向 ("camera direction"). The same wording is used in the tenth (and last) cel. I do not think any irony / humor is intended here. Rather, the author is perhaps showing that in this particular instance, nothing is edited, so the original scene remains the way it is. This set is the only one without female nudity / intercourse. Maybe this is why it escapes censorship.

The title of the cartoon is "Àoběnhǎimò héxié yìshù 奥本海默 和谐艺术" ("Oppenheimer — Harmonized Art"). Héxié 和諧 ("harmonious") refers to CCP's appeal for "Héxié Shèhuì 和諧社會" ("Harmonious Society"), hence censorship on information deemed subversive to that end. In Chinese netizen's parlance, héxié 和諧 has become a verb that essentially means to "to censor." People also use the less sensitive homophone héxiè 河蟹 ("river crab") (that link is in Chinese; this and other internet euphemisms for censorship in English may be found here).

In the case of Oppenheimer, one can say something like "diànyǐng lǐ de sèqíng huàmiàn bèi héxié le 電影裡的色情畫面被和諧了" ("the sexual scenes in the film have been censored").

BTW, that's J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist, not the geneticist Stephen Oppenheimer, who had previously been unflatteringly featured on Language Log several times (in March of 2007).

