« previous post |

The Differences between Old English, Middle English and Modern English

By Danièle Cybulskie

When people study Shakespeare in high school, I often hear them refer to his language as “Old English.” As far as the language goes, Shakespeare’s English actually falls under the category of “Modern English.” This may be a little hard to believe, considering the conspicuous lack of “thee” and “thou” in modern writing, but the forms of English that came before are even more foreign.

What, then, are the most distinguishing characteristics of the three main stages in the development of English?

The most noticeable difference between older forms of English and today’s English is the alphabet. In the Middle Ages, English had five additional letters:

Æ / æ (ash) – sounds like the “a” in “cat”

Þ / þ (thorn) – sounds like “th” as in “the”

Ð / ð (eth) – sounds like “th” as in “Seth”

Ƿ / ƿ (wyn) – sounds like “w” as in “will”

Ȝ / ȝ (yogh) – sounds like “gh” as in “thought” (although it has a more throaty, phlegmy sound)

[ VHM: The missing letters in the last two lines are that way in the original Medievalists.net post.]

[photo Opening page from Beowulf – British Library Cotton MS Vitellius A XV]

The first form of recorded English, which we call “Old English,” was spoken and written before the Norman Conquest of 1066 AD, although it continued to be used afterwards. (Old English is also sometimes referred to as Anglo-Saxon, since it was the language of those people.) Even though it is the ancestor of today’s English, it is hardly recognizable to modern eyes.

As an example, here is an excerpt from the most famous work in Old English: Beowulf:

Cōm on wanre niht / scrīðan sceadu-genga

In the dark night he came / creeping, the shadow-goer

(translation by R.M. Liuzza in Beowulf: A New Verse Translation)

Because of the huge differences in language, Beowulf is hardly ever read in Old English these days. (I recommend Liuzza’s translation for modern readers.)

Middle English was my specialty in college, so I feel special affinity for it.

[photo Opening page of The Wife of Bath’s Prologue Tale, from the Ellesmere manuscript of Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales.]

“Middle English” came about after the Norman Conquest, when the Norman French of the conquering people integrated itself into Old English, increasing vocabulary immensely. This English evolved steadily over several hundred years, and is a little easier to read, as you can see from the first two lines of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales:

Whan that Aprill with his shoures soote / The droghte of March hath perced to the roote…

When that April with his showers sweet / The drought of March has pierced to the root…

As you can see, even Middle English seems far-removed from the English we use today, but it is looking much more similar to the language of Shakespeare.

Although the invention of the printing press helped to level out our alphabet and to standardize spelling, it didn’t stop the evolution of our language. After all, Modern English encompasses everything from Shakespeare’s words to text-message short forms. In a few hundred years, who knows what shape English will take? An interesting question. Ttyl.

Danièle Cybulskie is the lead columnist of Medievalists.net and the host of The Medieval Podcast. She studied Cultural Studies and English at Trent University, earning her MA at the University of Toronto, where she specialized in medieval literature and Renaissance drama. You can follow her on Twitter @5MinMedievalist or visit her website, danielecybulskie.com.

As we've been seeing synchronically with English accents across space, diachronically there is also great variation in the language through time. The same could be said of Sinitic, Arabic, and many other "macrolanguages".

Addendum

The last term of the o.p. has become a minefield. Witness these definitions and notes from Wiktionary:

Etymology 2

From macro- +‎ language.

Noun

macrolanguage (plural macrolanguages)

( linguistics ) A "language" by common usage, which is in fact a dialect continuum consisting of widely varying varieties that may be distinct languages by the criterion of mutual intelligibility. ( linguistics ) A group of mutually intelligible speech varieties that have no traditional name in common, and which may be considered distinct languages by their speakers. ( international standards ) A book-keeping device where – when a language as defined under the ISO 639-2 standard developed by the US Library of Congress, for the purpose of encoding the languages that published books are written in, does not correspond to a single language under the ISO 639-3 standard developed by the Summer Institute of Linguistics, for the purpose of listing all the world's languages in their publication Ethnologue – the ISO 639-2 language is assigned an ISO 639-3 code as a "macrolanguage".

Usage notes

Since its adoption by the ISO, the word "macrolanguage" may be avoided in linguistics, as it has no linguistic meaning in ISO usage. Its primary usage has become to coordinate between ISO 639-2 and ISO 639-3 when those standards have different definitions of a language: The ISO 639-2 definition of a language is based on a shared writing system and literature, while the ISO 639-3 definition is based on mutual intelligibility (with some exceptions such as Serbo-Croatian, Hindustani and Malay, which are single languages linguistically but which for political reasons have been assigned multiple ISO 639-3 codes). This results in e.g. Chinese, Arabic, Quechua and Zapotec being coded as single languages under ISO 639-1 and ISO 639-2 but as multiple languages under ISO 639-3, so they are each assigned a macrolanguage code under ISO 639-3 in addition to their multiple individual language codes under ISO 639-3.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Don Keyser]

Permalink