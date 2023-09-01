« previous post |

I write to announce an exceptional opportunity to learn the Turkish languages of Central Asia.

There is a new Turkic course at Penn: TURK 1050.

This is a survey course that introduces students to the main languages spoken in Central Asia: Kazakh, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Azeri. The language study will facilitate student research in topics like politics, history, and cultural events. This course aims at generating interest in the languages and studies of Central Asia spanning different periods of its history, with main focus on the linguistic forms and cultural activities.

Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:15 PM-6:45 PM

beketova@upenn.edu

Note from the instructor:

This is an exploratory first-year friendly course. This is not a pure language course. It has deep content about cultural diversity in Central Asia. Moreover, it offers access to professional diplomatic networks. The course will host events with the embassies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The embassies of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan might also participate. Negotiations are being held.

Selected readings

