Advisory to staff of the embassy of Japan in Beijing:

ALPS shori mizu no kaiyō hōshutsu kaishi ni tomonau chūi kanki (2023-nen 8 tsuki 25-nichi)

ALPS処理水の海洋放出開始に伴う注意喚起（2023年8月25日）

Warning regarding the start of ocean discharge of ALPS-treated water (August 25, 2023)

Kinō (24-nichi), fusoku no jitai ga hassei suru kanōsei wa haijo dekinai tame chūi shite itadaku yō onegai shimashitaga, ika no ten ni tsuite ryūi shite itadakimasu yō aratamete onegai itashimasu.

(1 ) Gaishutsu suru sai ni wa, fuhitsuyō ni nihongo o ōkina koe de hanasanai nado, shinchōna gendō o kokorogakeru.

(2 ) Taishikan o hōmon suru hitsuyō ga aru baai wa, taishikan shūi no yōsu ni saishin no chūiwoharau.

昨日（24日）、不測の事態が発生する可能性は排除できないため注意していただくようお願いしましたが、以下の点について留意していただきますよう改めてお願いいたします。



（1）外出する際には、不必要に日本語を大きな声で話さないなど、慎重な言動を心がける。

（2）大使館を訪問する必要がある場合は、大使館周囲の様子に細心の注意を払う。



"Yesterday (24th), we asked you to be careful because the possibility of unforeseen circumstances cannot be ruled out.

(1) When going out, try to be cautious in your behavior, such as not speaking Japanese in a loud voice unnecessarily.

(2) If it is necessary to visit the embassy, pay close attention to the surroundings of the embassy."



Note on ALPS (title and beginning portion only of a much longer document):

Fukushima Daiichi ALPS Treated Water Discharge

Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS)

In April 2021, Japan announced the Basic Policy on handling of ALPS-treated water stored at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, which is to discharge ALPS-treated water into the sea surrounding the plant, subject to domestic regulatory approvals. Soon after, the Japanese authorities requested technical assistance from the IAEA to monitor and review those plans and activities related to the discharge of ALPS-treated water to ensure they will be implemented in a safe and transparent way. The IAEA will conduct this review against the IAEA Safety Standards, which constitute harmonized high levels of safety worldwide and, as such, a global reference for protecting people and the environment.

The IAEA Director General set up a Task Force to provide Japan and the international community with an objective and science-based safety review.

Meanwhile, the American ambassador to Japan and high Japanese officials have been going to Fukushima to eat sushi from fish taken in the waters off its coast.

