Email from John B.:

Writing to you about a never-expected-to-see sentence, in a novel I’m reading.

“And get some linguists out here as fast as you can.”

(Well, but why not?)

It’s a newly released off the wall novel, The Road to Roswell by Connie Willis. The heroine, Francie, has agreed to be maid of honor at her college roommate’s wedding. The fiancé is a UFO conspiracy nut and he has scheduled the wedding in Roswell NM. Francie is sure that her real task is to bring her friend to her senses and get her to call off the wedding. But Francie gets abducted by a real extraterrestrial alien. And then things get complicated.

The surprise sentence is on page 343 (of 399) in my copy, so things must be heading towards some resolution soon, but I stopped to send this note.

The plot point is interesting, but not (I think) unexpected. After all, Wikipedia has article under the title "Linguistics in Science Fiction"; goodreads has a page "Science Fiction using Languages or Linguistics as a Plot Device"; there's a Reddit post "A Relatively Definitive List of Linguists-Based Science Fiction"; and so on.

In recent popular culture, there's the 2016 film Arrival (see LLOG posts below), whose central character was a linguist recruited by the U.S. Army to learn the language of an alien species. Arrival was was based on Ted Chiang's 1998 novella Story of Your Life. A 2016 piece about Arrival on NPR's All Things Considered tells us that "Before he felt prepared to write 'Story of Your Life,' Chiang spent five years researching linguistics".

As for the linguists in The Road to Roswell, they're never really center stage, as far as I can tell from a few word searches in the e-book. That phrase on p. 343 is in the context of a conversation between the "UFO conspiracy nut" Wade and a government agent:

“The aliens seem to be friendly. In fact, they seem to be apologizing for violating our planetary space and are offering to make amends. Or at least I think that’s what they’re saying.”

“You’re talking to them?”

"Yes, but we still have a ways to go on the whole language thing. Which is why I need you to call off the dogs and give us some time. And get some linguists out here as fast as you can.”

By p. 353, the linguists have apparently arrived, and Wade says:

“They seem to have their own local system of laws regarding interactions with other planets as well as the interplanetary ones, or maybe it’s all linked, I don’t know. Our linguists are doing their best to sort it all out, but…” He shook his head. “The only thing that’s clear is that the Hosbitaii don’t blame any of this on us.”

On p. 360, Francie tells Wade:

“They threw the linguists and me out and went into this giant huddle, scrolling like mad. The only word I caught was tsurrispoinis."

And on p. 367, Wade says

“No, but the linguists say there are close similarities between the Hosbitaii language and Navajo, which points to their having been in contact at some point.”

My impression is that language and linguistics don't play a very central role in the story — maybe more on this later when I've had a chance to read the book.

