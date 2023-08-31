No Japanese people or American dogs
« previous post |
From the Twitter / X account of the famous popular science writer and muckraker, Fang Zhouzi / Fang Shimin:
光禁止“日本人”“美国狗”入内哪够啊，还有欧盟、英国、澳大利亚、加拿大……呢？不如干脆搞一个白名单，只欢迎朝鲜人、俄国狗入内。 pic.twitter.com/fhVu6oMyZx— 方舟子 (@fangshimin) August 31, 2023
The sign says:
Rìběn rén
Měiguó gǒu
jìnzhǐ rùnèi
日本人
美国狗
禁止入内
"Japanese people
American dogs
Are forbidden from entering"
It seems that Americans are of a lower order than Japanese. What did we do to deserve that honor?
Selected readings
- "How to use "Six Skins" in a slogan to solicit business in the PRC" (2/20/23)
- "De-Japanification of Japanese" (8/29/23) — with extensive bibliography