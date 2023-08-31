« previous post |

From the Twitter / X account of the famous popular science writer and muckraker, Fang Zhouzi / Fang Shimin:

The sign says:

Rìběn rén

Měiguó gǒu

jìnzhǐ rùnèi



日本人

美国狗

禁止入内



"Japanese people

American dogs

Are forbidden from entering"

It seems that Americans are of a lower order than Japanese. What did we do to deserve that honor?

