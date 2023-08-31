No Japanese people or American dogs

August 31, 2023 @ 3:56 pm · Filed by under Language and ethnicity, Language and politics, Slogans

« previous post |

From the Twitter / X account of the famous popular science writer and muckraker, Fang Zhouzi / Fang Shimin:

The sign says:

Rìběn rén
Měiguó gǒu
jìnzhǐ rùnèi

日本人
美国狗
禁止入内

"Japanese people
American dogs
Are forbidden from entering"

It seems that Americans are of a lower order than Japanese.  What did we do to deserve that honor?

 

Selected readings

 

August 31, 2023 @ 3:56 pm · Filed by under Language and ethnicity, Language and politics, Slogans


Leave a Comment