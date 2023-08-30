« previous post |

From the MIT International Student Office:

Blue moons are best known from the phrase “once in a blue moon,” which means “extremely rarely.” The first recorded use of this idiomatic phrase is in an anti-clerical flyer in 1528, published by William Roy and Jeremy Barlowe. In reference to the clerical corruptions, one said in Old English, “O churche men are wyly foxes […] Yf they say the mone is blewe / We must beleve that it is true / Admittynge their interpretacion.” The context is not one hundred percent clear; but a number of websites interpret this as a reference to priests who required laymen to believe in their statements regardless of how false or ridiculous these were.

A current example would be: “Once in a blue moon I go to a concert, only when there is a singer I really like.”

(source)

No matter the actual origin and meaning of the idiom, blue moons are indeed rare. Since one occurs between 9:37 PM and 4:00 AM tonight (Philly time), and there won't be another till 2037, hie thee to an open spot where you can look toward the east to see it. Mind you, it won't just be a blue moon, it will be super.

Should we call it a "blue supermoon", a "super blue moon", or…?

Selected readings

[h.t. June Teufel Dreyer]

Permalink