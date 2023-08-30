Once in a blue moon
From the MIT International Student Office:
Blue moons are best known from the phrase “once in a blue moon,” which means “extremely rarely.” The first recorded use of this idiomatic phrase is in an anti-clerical flyer in 1528, published by William Roy and Jeremy Barlowe. In reference to the clerical corruptions, one said in Old English, “O churche men are wyly foxes […] Yf they say the mone is blewe / We must beleve that it is true / Admittynge their interpretacion.” The context is not one hundred percent clear; but a number of websites interpret this as a reference to priests who required laymen to believe in their statements regardless of how false or ridiculous these were.
A current example would be: “Once in a blue moon I go to a concert, only when there is a singer I really like.”
(source)
No matter the actual origin and meaning of the idiom, blue moons are indeed rare. Since one occurs between 9:37 PM and 4:00 AM tonight (Philly time), and there won't be another till 2037, hie thee to an open spot where you can look toward the east to see it. Mind you, it won't just be a blue moon, it will be super.
Should we call it a "blue supermoon", a "super blue moon", or…?
Robert Coren said,
August 30, 2023 @ 9:51 am
This is very likely an example of the Recency Illusion, but I've been hearing "once in a blue moon" (with the meaning "very rarely") all my life, but it seems to me that it's been used to specify the second full moon in a calendar month for only a couple of decades. This is a moderately rare event, and it refers to the moon, so I guess that makes some kind of sense. but since there's no reason why such a moon would look in any way "blue", it seems a little forced to me.
(Of course the point of the original phrase is that the moon is never actually blue.)
Denis Mair said,
August 30, 2023 @ 9:52 am
The quote from the flyer is old-fashioned, but it is not "Old English"; it is probably not even "Middle"(i.e., Chaucerian).
mg said,
August 30, 2023 @ 10:49 am
@Denis Mair – Oy! Just sent an email to that office asking for a correction, as an embarrassed alum.
Observer said,
August 30, 2023 @ 10:58 am
A blue moon is an astronomical phenomenon where two full moons occur in the same month. Because one lunar cycle is 29.53 days, a blue moon happens roughly every 2-3 years. The next blue moon will actually be in December 2028 or January 2029 (depending on your time zone) and coincide with the New Year's Eve lunar eclipse.
The August 2023 blue moon is different because it is also a supermoon, where the moon is at perigee (its closest approach to Earth). The next blue moon(s) that will also be a supermoon will be in January 31 and March 1, 2037. (There will be 2 blue moons in 2037 because there will be no full moons in February that year.)
Terry K. said,
August 30, 2023 @ 11:06 am
The next blue moon (by the 2nd full moon in a month definition) is May 31, 2026. They happen every 3 years or so (a little less), though sometimes you get two in one year, January and March, because of February only having 28 days.
What doesn't happen till 2037 is the combination of a blue moon and a supermoon.
Taylor, Philip said,
August 30, 2023 @ 11:14 am
"hie thee to an open spot where you can …" — surely "hie thee to an open spot where thou canst … ".
RfP said,
August 30, 2023 @ 11:15 am
@Robert Coren:
Yes, it apparently is—although there’s a slight wrinkle in that people have relatively recently misconstrued the original, seasonal meaning—as explained in the Blue moon article in Wikipedia:
David Marjanović said,
August 30, 2023 @ 11:22 am
Probably not in the British Isles or most of the US – but "never" is not quite true. Wikipedia: "The phrase in modern usage has nothing to do with the actual color of the Moon, although a visually blue Moon (the Moon appearing with a bluish tinge) may occur under certain atmospheric conditions—for instance, if volcanic eruptions or fires release particles in the atmosphere of just the right size to preferentially scatter red light.[1]"
Green occurs, too.