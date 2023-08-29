« previous post |

From John Bell:

I thought of you and your interest in the oddities of linguistic expression a few days ago when I noticed that the local Safeway supermarket had large signs up saying "RE-GRAND OPENING". They had recently done some renovation in a corner of the store — enlarging the self-checkout and the Starbucks counter, so I think that was the impetus for the sign, but I also liked the way it made sure you knew this was not the first GRAND OPENING.

John didn't send a picture, but there are plenty of relevant images Out There, like these:







I'm trying to come up with some other examples of the pattern

<ADJECTIVE> Re-<NOUN>

that can survive as

Re-<ADJECTIVE> <NOUN>.

But my attempts are falling completely flat, like

Next Re-Labelling → *Re-Next Labelling.

Can you do better?

Permalink