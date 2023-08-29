"Re-Grand Opening"
From John Bell:
I thought of you and your interest in the oddities of linguistic expression a few days ago when I noticed that the local Safeway supermarket had large signs up saying "RE-GRAND OPENING". They had recently done some renovation in a corner of the store — enlarging the self-checkout and the Starbucks counter, so I think that was the impetus for the sign, but I also liked the way it made sure you knew this was not the first GRAND OPENING.
John didn't send a picture, but there are plenty of relevant images Out There, like these:
I'm trying to come up with some other examples of the pattern
<ADJECTIVE> Re-<NOUN>
that can survive as
Re-<ADJECTIVE> <NOUN>.
But my attempts are falling completely flat, like
Next Re-Labelling → *Re-Next Labelling.
Can you do better?
Gregory Kusnick said,
August 29, 2023 @ 11:38 am
Not quite the same, but "Co-executive Producer" seems to follow a similar pattern.
Laura Morland said,
August 29, 2023 @ 11:43 am
Hmmm… I can't think of any in English.
However, in France it's considered to be a terrible faux pas to say "bonjour" to someone more than once a day. The implication is that the first "bonjour" was insincere, that you were paying so little attention that you said it by rote, not really taking note of the other person.
The solution? "Rebonjour!"
"Rebonjour" is often used to begin an email as well (when appropriate).
[Random web page I just found on the topic:
https://blog.rosettastone.com/rebonjour-and-other-ways-to-say-hello-in-french/ ]
Cervantes said,
August 29, 2023 @ 11:48 am
"Grand Reopening" is obviously more grammatical and probably makes more sense.
For "Re-Grand Opening" to be grammatical Grand Opening would have to be one word, and it would have to be a verb. But it's actually a noun phrase. I'm not sure why they were drawn to that awkward form.
Michèle Sharik Pituley said,
August 29, 2023 @ 11:52 am
@Cervantes — maybe because they didn't close, so they can't "re-open"? I don't know; that's all I've got.
Jenny Chu said,
August 29, 2023 @ 12:02 pm
Marketing English can create some marvelous amusements. I recall receiving a wonderful invitation to the (rather paradoxical, I thought) "Grand Inaugural Opening and 10th Anniversary" celebration.
J.W. Brewer said,
August 29, 2023 @ 12:23 pm
The phrase "new revision" happily coexists with "renew vision," but they don't fit the requested parsing pattern.
KC said,
August 29, 2023 @ 12:44 pm
This happens all the time with "ex-" in headlines.
Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin lost their citizenships but not their posts after their tenures. https://www.google.com/search?q=%22ex-chinese+leader%22
(I hate it, but it seems to be the norm. Insert here Al Pacino yelling everyone else is out of order.)
Fernando said,
August 29, 2023 @ 1:03 pm
@cervantes and all: It seems that grand opening IS becoming a word, at least in real estate circles. I often see advertisements like, “such-and-such subdivision grand opens this weekend”. It’s just a small step from there to say that something re-grand opens.