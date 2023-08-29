« previous post |

This morning in the first class of my course on "Language, Script, and Society in China", I had just spoken about the most frequent morphemes in Mandarin, Taiwanese, and Japanese (the possessive particles de 的, e, and no の) and other common terms that had no fixed characters to write them or had to borrow characters with completely different meanings to be written (de 的 is a prime example). When I came back to my office, I was greeted with this:

Covering up the の is pretty funny pic.twitter.com/FPWhlIRHEo — Lawrence Zhang 張樂翔 (@HistorianZhang) August 28, 2023

And this:

"‘De-Japanify’: China milk tea brand Nayuki loses Japanese-sounding name amid rising nationalism and anti-Japan sentiment"



Rising anti-Japan sentiment in China sees many domestic brands change their name to avoid any potential backlash

Tea drink maker Nayuki is the latest company to rebrand to avoid being caught in the crosshairs of rising nationalism



by Mandy Zuo, in Shanghai, in SCMP (3 Dec, 2022)

Every few years, especially when things are going bad economically, socially, or politically for China, there will be a lashing out against Japan — throwing stones, breaking windows, anti-Japanese rhetoric….

