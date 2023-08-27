« previous post |

"Chinese slogans on London wall hold mirror to society: artist"

Zhejiang-born Yique tries to find his place in UK after Brick Lane work

TAY HAN NEE, Nikkei Asia

Here are the 24 Chinese characters that constitute the twelve disyllabic words that make up the official "Core Socialist Values" of the PRC government:

National values

Prosperity (Chinese: 富强 ; pinyin: fùqiáng )

; pinyin: ) Democracy (Chinese: 民主 ; pinyin: mínzhǔ )

; pinyin: ) Civility (Chinese: 文明 ; pinyin: wénmíng )

; pinyin: ) Harmony (Chinese: 和谐 ; pinyin: héxié )

Social values

Freedom (Chinese: 自由 ; pinyin: zìyóu )

; pinyin: ) Equality (Chinese: 平等 ; pinyin: píngděng )

; pinyin: ) Justice (Chinese: 公正 ; pinyin: gōngzhèng )

; pinyin: ) Rule of law (Chinese: 法治 ; pinyin: fǎzhì )

Individual values

Patriotism (Chinese: 爱国 ; pinyin: àiguó )

; pinyin: ) Dedication (Chinese: 敬业 ; pinyin: jìngyè )

; pinyin: ) Integrity (Chinese: 诚信 ; pinyin: chéngxìn )

; pinyin: ) Friendship[a] (Chinese: 友善 ; pinyin: yǒushàn )

(source)

These are slogans that the Chinese Communist Party strongly endorses. Why, then, are the leaders of communist China not supporting the artist [Yique] who painted them on a graffiti wall in London's East End?

…

Slogans promoting socialist values are plastered everywhere in China, but when East London woke up on Aug. 5 to Yique's 24 Chinese characters spray-painted onto a whitewashed graffiti wall overnight, the backlash at Brick Lane and online was swift and thunderous. The news traveled far and wide of the work that by Yique's own admission pleased no one….

Within hours, some of the work was covered over by references to China's violations of human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989 and criticisms of President Xi Jinping's government.

…

"People have judged this work from their own perspectives, different values, knowledge systems and biases, so the piece is like a mirror, reflecting society's issues," he said, describing his critics as anti-China groups.

…

Brick Lane is in a culturally rich part of London, home to a large Bangladeshi community and the backdrop to and title of a critically acclaimed novel by Monica Ali. If it was once run-down, it is now trendy.

Yique said he chose the "free but chaotic" Brick Lane with its markets and myriad curry houses to provide a stark contrast to the neat, orderly Chinese characters. "Those characters look like they don't belong there; that's their beauty." Renowned Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei wrote on X, formerly Twitter, a few days later that the Brick Lane piece was the "most noteworthy work" in London.

Chinese authorities are less enamored. In a sign that he may have also annoyed them, discussion of his work has been censored in China, Yique claimed. The issue is so sensitive that his parents — his father works for a state enterprise — are staying away from his graduation from a Royal College of Art (RCA) masters program next month.

Yique was initially reluctant to answer when asked if he was afraid of the Chinese government's reaction. Pressed, he finally said, "Of course I'm scared." Two schoolmates, a Singaporean and a Malaysian, were also heavily involved in the creation of the work but have gone to ground since the media furor. He said that more than 20 classmates helped to paint the piece.

…

Asked if he felt that he could replicate some of his pieces in China without getting into trouble with the authorities, he said: "It is hard to compare openness without taking into account countries' differences. I don't think you can compare China with other countries that simplistically."

…

There are many other things that Yique has done and that he says in the remainder of the article that corroborate his own assessment of being a "troublemaker". He seems to be a confused and ambivalent young man (28-years-old) who doesn't know what he is trying to prove. Moreover, he wants a job (e.g., assistant curator at a London gallery) for which he is not qualified because he lacks the English skills they require. On the other hand, perhaps the notoriety he has gained through this escapade of the "core socialist values" that he apparently believes in will prove sufficient for him to land some sort of counter-culture position that doesn't require more than mediocre language skills.

