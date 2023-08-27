« previous post |

I recently learned about the lexical blend calimony, which refers to a planned multi-million-dollar annual payment from UCLA (the University of California, Los Angeles) to Berkeley (the University of California, Berkeley, known in athletic contexts as "California" or "Cal"). Why will this payment exist? And why is it a metaphorical form of alimony?

Short form: As of next year, UCLA is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10, and 7 others of the 12 schools that gave the Pac-12 its name are also leaving. As a result, the Pac-12 will probably vanish, at least as a source of broadcast revenue. Because UCLA and Berkeley are both part of the state of California university system, the budgetary consequences… …don't matter in detail to the history of the lexical blend, but help to explain why the alimony metaphor makes sense.

Details: U.S. Collegiate Athletics is a multi-billion-dollar industry, whose income is mostly due to football and basketball. Some of the income comes from ticket sales, but an increasingly important slice comes from broadcast fees distributed through the "conferences", which are traditional collections of schools that play one another. The most important of these, at least in money terms, are the "Power Five", an unofficial group that includes the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), the Big Ten Conference, the Big 12 Conference, the Pac-12 Conference, and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Like the many other U.S. athletic conferences, these groupings were originally based in part on geography, in some cases dating back to a time when student athletes had to visit rival schools by train or bus (or even horse-drawn carriages). The traditional conferences mostly persisted until recently, partly due to cultural conservatism, and partly due to the authority of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, whose authority was apparently eroded by a 1984 legal case.

The history is tangled — as are the names — in part because new schools have been created, independent schools have become conference members, and schools have jumped from one conference to another. Thus the "Pac-12" has historically been the Pac-8 and the Pac-10, and the "Big 10" now has 14 members, soon apparently to increase to 18.

The motivation for conference-jumping has recently increased because of shifts in the size of broadcast revenues, money from post-season bowl games, etc. And the rate of conference-jumping has correspondingly increased — see the footnotes to this Wikipedia table of the current Power Five conference membership. An image is below, since things are changing rapidly:

So the Pac-12 is due to become the Pac-4, which is not a viable size even for internal scheduling, much less broadcast money. There are rumors that Cal and Stanford might join the ACC, but apparently this would still leave Cal (i.e. Berkeley) in a hole financially. For speculations about the future of the UCLA/Cal divorce negotiations, see this article: Avinash Kunnath, "Cal getting reduced ACC revenue is more viable if UC Regents mandates Calimony from UCLA", Write For California 8/25/2023.

[If the image at the top of the post puzzled you, you need to connect the bear on the California flag with athletic mascots of UCLA and Cal.]

Permalink