Bilingual book takes top honors at New Zealand Children's Book Awards
« previous post | next post »
"A bilingual book about the Māori creation story has won the highest accolade in children's literature."
"Te Wehenga: The Separation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku presents the Māori creation pūrākau in a bold design using universal elements recognised across iwi. The bilingual text is poetic, and integrated into the artwork on each page in a way that draws readers into an interactive experience, inviting them to turn the book as they become immersed …"
Wikip telling the myth, including comparisons to other creation myths.
Mai i te kore … ko te Pō.
He pō nui. He pō roa.
He pō mutunga kore.
He pō mārama kore.
He pō marana kore.
"And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep." — seems to cover it.
Selected readings
- "Local language" (11/24/15) — in the comments
- "Whaumau" (3/13/19)
- "Realitätsflucht" (7/30/23)
- "Bilingual road signs" (6/5/23)
- "Barfing in tongues" (6/6/14)
- "It's in the was" (9/13/17)
- "Indigenous languages of Taiwan" (6/14/23) — in the comments
[Thanks to AntC]