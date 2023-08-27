Bilingual book takes top honors at New Zealand Children's Book Awards

August 27, 2023 @ 7:55 am · Filed by under Bilingualism, Language preservation

« previous post | next post »

Press comment:
 
"A bilingual book about the Māori creation story has won the highest accolade in children's literature."
 
Awards Announcement:
 
"Te Wehenga: The Separation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku presents the Māori creation pūrākau in a bold design using universal elements recognised across iwi. The bilingual text is poetic, and integrated into the artwork on each page in a way that draws readers into an interactive experience, inviting them to turn the book as they become immersed …"

Publisher's blurb, with clickable thumbnails of some illustrations.
 
Wikip telling the myth, including comparisons to other creation myths.
 
Mai i te kore … ko te Pō. 
He pō nui. He pō roa. 
He pō mutunga kore.
He pō mārama kore. 
He pō marana kore.
 
"And the earth was without form, and void;  and darkness was upon the face of the deep." — seems to cover it.

Selected readings                                                                                                            

[Thanks to AntC]

August 27, 2023 @ 7:55 am · Filed by under Bilingualism, Language preservation


Leave a Comment