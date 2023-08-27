« previous post | next post »

"A bilingual book about the Māori creation story has won the highest accolade in children's literature."

"Te Wehenga: The Separation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku presents the Māori creation pūrākau in a bold design using universal elements recognised across iwi. The bilingual text is poetic, and integrated into the artwork on each page in a way that draws readers into an interactive experience, inviting them to turn the book as they become immersed …"

Mai i te kore … ko te Pō.

He pō nui. He pō roa.

He pō mutunga kore.

He pō mārama kore.

He pō marana kore.

"And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep." — seems to cover it.

[Thanks to AntC]

