In a comment on yesterday's "Debate words" post, I noted that Donald Trump's ratio of I-words to we-words was "off the charts" compared the other eight candidates, and several people have asked me to give all the numbers.

There's an idea Out There that such numbers are related to issues of personality and mood. This is true, but the relationships are complicated — see Jamie Pennebaker's 2009 guest post "What is 'I' saying?". So we really should classify first-person singular pronouns into what Pennebaker calls "graceful-I" vs. "sledgehammer-I" categories. And of course, various pronoun-usage rates also depend on details of topic and interactional context, as noted in yesterday's exchange of comments.

Still, let's look at the numbers.



This is in reference to the transcripts of Wednesday's Fox News Republican presidential debate, and Tucker Carlson's competing debate-night interview with Donald Trump on X.

We're looking at the ratio of the count of first-person singular pronouns (I, me, my, myself, mine) to the count of first-person plural pronouns (we, our, ours, us). The table below is sorted in descending order of ratios, and I've added each candidate's total word count.

Candidate 1st Singular 1st Plural Ratio Total Words Trump 334 104 3.21 8014 Pence 108 74 1.46 2362 Ramaswamy 94 89 1.06 2465 DeSantis 76 83 0.92 1932 Christie 47 67 0.70 1928 Hutchinson 34 49 0.69 1219 Burgum 41 63 0.65 1569 Scott 35 57 0.61 1241 Haley 28 61 0.46 1701

Update — in a debate context, especially one as loosely moderated as this one was, the total word count might be seen as an indicator of what Pennebaker calls "attempting to expand in the psychological environment". So it's interesting/amusing that the (male?) debaters' total word counts seems to be correlated with their I/we ratios:

