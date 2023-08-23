« previous post |

This curious Cantonese couplet appeared on Weibo today:

The Weibo post says: "Zhǐyǒu huì Yuèyǔ cáinéng kàn dǒng de duìlián 只有会粤语才能看懂的对联" (“A couplet that only Cantonese speakers can understand”).

(Cf. " [10/5/14].) It’s even more intriguing given how the comments section explicitly expresses the "bù xiāngtōng 不相通-ness" ("mutual unintelligibility") between Cantonese and Mandarin. Mutual unintelligibility among Sinitic lects" [10/5/14].)

Mandarin romanization, hanzi transcription, and glyph by glyph literal translation:

gān jiāo jú lí luó yòu

yàn jiù diāo lí shī fèi

柑蕉桔梨蘿柚

雁鷲雕狸獅狒

“mandarin orange*, banana / plantain, tangerine*, pear, turnip**, pomelo”

“wild goose, vulture, eagle, fox***, lion, baboon****”

*The Sinitic terminology for "mandarin orange", "tangerine", and other citrus is extremely convoluted (see this post).

**Though I suspect that this may be short for bōluó 菠蘿 ("pineapple") or some other fruit whose full name includes this character, since all the other plants in this line are fruits.

***The character 狸 is part of the common disyllabic word 狐狸 ("fox"); by itself, 狸 can mean "leopard cat", "raccoon dog", etc., which are far less frequent than the two syllable word for fox.

****Abbreviated form of fèifèi 狒狒 (“baboon”), the etymology of which is uncertain.

Here are the Cantonese pronunciations of the twelve characters in the two lines of the couplet quoted above:

gam1 ziu1 gat1 lei4 lo4 jau2

ngaan6 zau6 diu1 lei4 si1 fat1

Chris Fraser, who provided the Cantonese romanization just above, quotes a Weibo user who offers the following rough explanation of the couplet:

柑蕉（早上）桔梨（戳你）萝柚（屁股）。雁鹫（晚上）雕狸（ 屌你）狮狒（屁眼)

Translating the parenthetical Mandarin glosses of the Cantonese into English, we have:

Morning — thrust / poke you — buttocks

Evening — f*ck you — buttocks

Bob Bauer explains it this way:

This couplet is a Cantonese expression I’ve never heard before. It appears to be a series of puns.

Here is what I’ve come up with:

柑蕉 gam1 ziu1 = gam1 ziu1 ‘this morning’

桔 gat1 = gat1 ‘stab, pierce, prick, puncture’

梨 lei4 = lei5/nei5 ‘your’

蘿柚 lo4 jau6 = lo1 jau2 ‘buttocks, posterior, backside, bottom, behind, bum, butt, ass’

雁 ngaan6 = ?’later’?

鷲 zau6 = zau6 ?‘then’?

雕 diu1 = diu2 ‘f**k’

狸 lei4 = lei5/nei5 ‘your’

獅狒 si1 fat1 = si2 fat1 ‘ass, butt, buttocks, bottom, behind, bum, rear end of a person’

If you are fluent in spoken Cantonese and are familiar with the Cantonese pronunciation of the characters, it would be easy to come up with countless homophonic puns, even for expressions for which there are no Sinoglyphs. The same is true of Taiwanese, Shanghainese, and all the other topolects, even for colloquial Mandarin.

