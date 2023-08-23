Vulgar Cantonese elegantly displayed
This curious Cantonese couplet appeared on Weibo today:
Mandarin romanization, hanzi transcription, and glyph by glyph literal translation:
gān jiāo jú lí luó yòu
yàn jiù diāo lí shī fèi
柑蕉桔梨蘿柚
雁鷲雕狸獅狒
“mandarin orange*, banana / plantain, tangerine*, pear, turnip**, pomelo”
“wild goose, vulture, eagle, fox***, lion, baboon****”
*The Sinitic terminology for "mandarin orange", "tangerine", and other citrus is extremely convoluted (see this post).
**Though I suspect that this may be short for bōluó 菠蘿 ("pineapple") or some other fruit whose full name includes this character, since all the other plants in this line are fruits.
***The character 狸 is part of the common disyllabic word 狐狸 ("fox"); by itself, 狸 can mean "leopard cat", "raccoon dog", etc., which are far less frequent than the two syllable word for fox.
****Abbreviated form of fèifèi 狒狒 (“baboon”), the etymology of which is uncertain.
Here are the Cantonese pronunciations of the twelve characters in the two lines of the couplet quoted above:
ngaan6 zau6 diu1 lei4 si1 fat1
Chris Fraser, who provided the Cantonese romanization just above, quotes a Weibo user who offers the following rough explanation of the couplet:
柑蕉（早上）桔梨（戳你）萝柚（屁股）。雁鹫（晚上）雕狸（
Translating the parenthetical Mandarin glosses of the Cantonese into English, we have:
Morning — thrust / poke you — buttocks
Evening — f*ck you — buttocks
Bob Bauer explains it this way:
This couplet is a Cantonese expression I’ve never heard before. It appears to be a series of puns.
Here is what I’ve come up with:
柑蕉 gam1 ziu1 = gam1 ziu1 ‘this morning’
桔 gat1 = gat1 ‘stab, pierce, prick, puncture’
梨 lei4 = lei5/nei5 ‘your’
蘿柚 lo4 jau6 = lo1 jau2 ‘buttocks, posterior, backside, bottom, behind, bum, butt, ass’
雁 ngaan6 = ?’later’?
鷲 zau6 = zau6 ?‘then’?
雕 diu1 = diu2 ‘f**k’
狸 lei4 = lei5/nei5 ‘your’
獅狒 si1 fat1 = si2 fat1 ‘ass, butt, buttocks, bottom, behind, bum, rear end of a person’
If you are fluent in spoken Cantonese and are familiar with the Cantonese pronunciation of the characters, it would be easy to come up with countless homophonic puns, even for expressions for which there are no Sinoglyphs. The same is true of Taiwanese, Shanghainese, and all the other topolects, even for colloquial Mandarin.
Victor Mair said,
August 23, 2023 @ 10:50 pm
For cognoscenti of Cantonese film, Zeyao Wu provides the following background:
Thank you so much for sharing this!
It actually comes from a very classical Hong Kong comedy movie called "The Kung-Fu Scholar (倫文敘老點柳先開)", and I love this movie! The link attached here is the cut related to this couplet:
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1H5411x7tA/?spm_id_from=333.337.search-card.all.click
The background is that two students Lun Wenxu and Liu Xiankai are both late for school, but the principal wants to deal with them in a biased way because of Liu's family social standing. Therefore, Lun is not convinced. The principal then utters a couplet and the one who can reply neatly will be exempted from the penalty.
So the first couplet is from the principal: "铣钱铲锂镒锅"
All the characters have same metal radical, but it doesn't have much to do with the semantic meaning. It sounds like "先前鏟你一鍋," and could be explained as "先給你一個下馬威"(give an initial display of strength).
And then Liu replies with six fruits: "柑蕉桔梨欏柚"
"柑蕉" is the homophonic word of "今朝"(this morning)
"桔梨”is the homophonic word of “扎你"(prick your)
"欏柚"is the homophonic word of "屁股"(ass)
So this couplet means "I will prick your ass this morning".
Then Lun replies with six animals: "雁鹫雕狸狮狒"
“雁鹫” is the homophonic word of “晏晝”(in the afternoon)
“雕狸” is the homophonic word of “屌你”, this is really vulgar, and I do not know if “fuck” works here.
“狮狒” is the homophonic word of “屎忽"(ass).
So all these couplets are about “諧音梗”. This is why weibo says “只有會粵語才能看得懂的對聯”.
VHM: A couple of annotations for Zeyao Wu's learned disquisition:
xiéyīn 諧音 ("homophony or near-homophony; euphony")
gěng 梗 ("stem: stalk; shtick; meme; punchline") — this character has many other meanings, but these are the ones most relevant for the couplet under discussion
See "Chinese Buzzwords of the year 2019: plagiarism / stealing a shtick" (1/8/20)
https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=45700