« previous post |

(see in particular the second item)

If this isn't dictator status, I don't know what ishttps://t.co/A4guMzG4m1 — Bumboclott (@Bumboclott) June 29, 2023

The poster board on the bottom left shows Xi inspecting the hallowed hardware on an earlier visit. It says:

Zhè shì Xí Zhǔxí kànguò de mǎtǒng

这是习主席看过的马桶

"This is the toilet that Chairman Xi has seen."

The red block letters displayed above the sacred object draped with a red cloth on a green floor in the photograph on the right say:

wúshuǐ líng páifàng cèsuǒ

无水零排放厕所

"waterless, zero emissions / discharge close stool"

There are many words for "toilet" in English, but I wanted to avoid ones that alluded to water (e.g. "lavatory"), and also didn't want ones that hinted at portability (e.g., "commode"), so I chose a word that — although archaic — doesn't imply either of those characteristics.

Selected readings

Toilets and the appurtenances and functions / activities pertaining thereto have been one of the most popular themes on Language Log. Posts here have especially featured their appearance in Chinese culture.

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf and Diana Zhang]

Permalink