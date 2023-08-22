Waterless, emission-free toilet that Chairman Xi saw
The poster board on the bottom left shows Xi inspecting the hallowed hardware on an earlier visit. It says:
Zhè shì Xí Zhǔxí kànguò de mǎtǒng
这是习主席看过的马桶
"This is the toilet that Chairman Xi has seen."
The red block letters displayed above the sacred object draped with a red cloth on a green floor in the photograph on the right say:
wúshuǐ líng páifàng cèsuǒ
无水零排放厕所
"waterless, zero emissions / discharge close stool"
There are many words for "toilet" in English, but I wanted to avoid ones that alluded to water (e.g. "lavatory"), and also didn't want ones that hinted at portability (e.g., "commode"), so I chose a word that — although archaic — doesn't imply either of those characteristics.
Selected readings
Toilets and the appurtenances and functions / activities pertaining thereto have been one of the most popular themes on Language Log. Posts here have especially featured their appearance in Chinese culture.
