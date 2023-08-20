« previous post |

In an interview on Friday ("DeSantis plans to do what Trump couldn't | Full Interview with Will Witt", The Florida Standard 8/18/2023), Ron DeSantis referred to (some of?) Donald Trump's followers as "listless vessels":

The movement has got to be

about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people

and that's got to be based in principle

uh because if you're not rooted in principle

uh if all we are is listless vessels that just supposed to follow

you know whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning

that's- that's not going to be a durable movement

Needless to say, negative reactions occurred. Some are listed in Andrew Zhang, "MAGA world lashes out over DeSantis’ ‘listless vessels’ remark", Politico 8/19/2023:

The Trump campaign and MAGA world on Saturday blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for remarks appearing to label some of the former president’s supporters “listless vessels.”

“DeSantis goes full-blown Hillary and call[s] MAGA supporters ‘Listless Vessels,’” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote on X […]

“To Hillary Clinton, Trump supporters are ‘deplorables.’ To Ron DeSantis, they are ‘listless vessels.’ The truth is, Trump supporters are patriots,” MAGA, Inc. spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

But since this is Language Log, not Effects Of Political Insults Log, what's the linguistic angle?

The first point is that "listless vessel" seems to be a stock DeSantis phase. In an interview on Fox News immediately following his disastrous attempted campaign launch on Twitter Spaces, DeSantis used the same phrase to describe Joe Biden ("Ron DeSantis: I'm running to lead a 'Great American Comeback'", Fox News 5/24/2023):

We see the federal government making it more difficult for families

to make ends meet and we have a president

who is a listless vessel

uh not energetic

and not dealing with the key challenges

that are facing our country

but it does not have to be this way

And back on June 2, David Weigel tweeted (X-ed?) about two other instances from Ron and Casey DeSantis:

A DeSantis-ism you heard a lot this week: "Listless vessels." That's how Ron describes students getting constitutional educations (“so when they graduate they’re not listless vessels”) and how Casey describes sell-out DC politicians (“they become listless vessels”). — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 2, 2023

Here's a link to a later (June 22) South Carolina Town Hall where Ron DeSantis explains that

every single person we produce

is going to be a citizen of this Republic

and I think it's incumbent upon us

to make sure that when they're graduating

and going out in the real world they're not just listless vessels

that they actually have a foundation of knowledge

about the principles that have made this country unique

And Google Books believes that the phrase can be found in DeSantis' 2011 book "Dreams from Our Founding Fathers":



But all traces of that book, both digital and paper, have apparently been purged. So maybe or maybe not.

Anyhow, the second linguistic question is where Ron (and Casey) DeSantis got the phrase, and what it means to them. In the other examples that I can find online, "vessels" are boats. Thus here

Apart from an assortment of listless vessels and the wake of the sea there was no movement to be seen. No birds following ships for scraps, no activities on shore, no gantries, cranes or vehicles moving. Silence, except for the waves …

Or here:

It was hard to imagine they were of the gods, who, with their vacant, inscrutable faces, could influence the storm clouds painted at their back, tipping out the listless vessels in a stolid seas. The sails of the ships, the curved …

And Ron DeSantis was in the U.S. Navy…

But in this article published today on PolitiZoom, the author jokes for a while about ships, listing or otherwise, and then cites this X to the effect that it's a religious concept:

Commenters are confused because they don't know fundie-talk. Listless = apathetic, purposeless. Because they haven't been properly indoctrinated. Vessels = containers. Empty containers until filled with Very Very Christian Fundie Purpose. — Gluten-free Seitan (@David_Jorgonson) August 20, 2023

That idea makes sense, and there's plenty of discussion Out There about people being vessels to be filled by God. But I haven't found any use of the term listless to describe those who haven't yet been filled. And applying the "listless vessels" metaphor to people waiting to be filled by Donald Trump's "truths" seems to send things off in a direction that DeSantis presumably didn't intend.

